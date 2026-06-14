11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June

New IKEA summer home decor, including lighting, textiles, and outdoor accents.

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Freshening up your home for summer? IKEA has restocked its home decor section with seasonal upgrades, including rattan lampshades, colorful throw blankets and vases, candles, and outdoor living essentials. Below, I rounded up the 11 best new home decor finds arriving at IKEA this month, with prices as little as $5.

1 Ocean Framed Artwork

Look up summer decor in the dictionary and you’ll find this beautiful Ocean Framed Artwork ($55). The canvas is framed in oak wood, with both elements complementing coastal, modern, and hygge spaces.

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2 Light Pink Tablecloth

Made from machine-washable fabric, this Light Pink Tablecloth ($13) is spill-resistant and sized for tables seating up to six people. The contrast between the pastel hue and geometric pattern creates a colorful backdrop for your tablescape.

3 Citrus Flower Candle

Refresh your summer candle collection with this Citrus Flower Candle ($7), featuring notes of fresh lemon blossoms. Once the candle burns out, repurpose the ornate jar as a jewelry holder, matchbox tray, or lipstick dish.

4 Rattan Pendant Lampshade

Featuring a handmade upside-down tulip design, this Rattan Pendant Lampshade ($50) adds a touch of warmth and softness to any space. It works with both modern and vintage aesthetics, complementing surrounding furniture and decor.

5 Orange-Hot Pink Throw Blanket

Add a bold pop of color to your bedspread or living room with this lightweight Orange-Hot Pink Throw Blanket ($30). Its fuzzy texture is soft to the touch, and the tassels are a fun touch.

6 Light Pink Bubble Vase

The Light Pink Bubble Vase ($10) is perfect for displaying medium-length stems, including roses, tulips, perennials, and snapdragons, or full-body florals like hydrangeas and sunflowers. Its sculptural shape doubles as a piece of art, tying your setup together.

7 Wildflower Pillow Cover

Shoppers say the Wildflower Pillow Cover ($6) “could be paired with a lot of different colors and patterns and not look out of place,” and it’s “the perfect decor solution.” Another person shared it “looks beautiful for a summer pop of color in my living room.”

8 Flatwoven Rug

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the Flatwoven Rug ($60) has a low-pile weave that doesn’t trap dirt or crumbs, making maintenance a breeze. The runner works best in hallways and patios, or as a subtle divider in open-concept floor plans.

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9 Water Hyacinth Placemat

Natural elements like this handcrafted Water Hyacinth Placemat ($5) fit a summercore, beachy vibe. Its sturdiness helps protect your table from accident nicks and scuffs.

10 Acacia Wood Freestanding Privacy Screen

Shoppers have utilized this Acacia Wood Freestanding Privacy Screen ($120) as an outdoor shower stall, backyard dining partition, porch divider, and to separate spaces within the home. It’s super easy to assemble and provides up to 4.5 feet of privacy.

11 LED Table Lamp

Unique and eccentric, this LED Table Lamp ($18) is sure to be a conversation starter at your next s’mores bonfire. It’s battery-operated, so you don’t have to worry about cords or outlets.