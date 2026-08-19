Shop 7 cozy new Bath & Body Works fall arrivals, from the Cinnamon Honey Toast candle to the Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

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Have you shopped at your local Bath & Body Works recently? The body and home fragrance brand is clearing out all of its summer scents to make way for one of its coziest seasonal collections: Fall. This year, there are tons of great new scents, a new Tim Burton Nightmare Before Christmas collection, and returning favorites. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 7 best new cozy, fall Bath & Body Works new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Cinnamon Honey Toast Candle

Want a cozy candle that smells like your breakfast cereal? Cinnamon Honey Toast Single Wick Candle is a favorite. “Best fall scent ever,” writes a shopper. “Smells just like cinnamon toast! Packing is so cute! I don’t know why but these cute little jam jars remind me of the movie Baby Boom. Very cute and bougie!” another adds. “This is what fall is all about. What can I say about this candle but YUM?! This is delicious and inviting, warm and cozy all at once. It has really put me in the mood to say goodbye to summer (and that is hard for me!) Glad I stopped into my store to check these out, and HOW CUTE is the packaging on this collection? A cottagecore dream come true. Pick this one up, you won’t regret it,” a third says.

2 White Pumpkin and Chai Fragrance Mist

The new White Pumpkin & Chai Fine Fragrance Mist is basically one of your favorite fall scents, just renamed. “Since it was Cup of Warmth in 2015, then repackaged as Pumpkin Picking in 2018, I have been in love with this scent. I got so many compliments from complete strangers when I wore it. It smells like a pumpkin loaf baking in the oven while you brew a cup of apple cinnamon tea. Gorgeous scent, long-lasting, and very cozy. I do wish they’d release it in home fragrance,” a shopper says. “This smells better than what I remember. Maybe slightly sweeter this time around? It is a pretty spiced vanilla fragrance for fall and winter,” another adds.

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3 The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

The new Nightmare Before Christmas collection has fans super excited. One of the top products to grab is Jack Skellington Fine Fragrance Mist, a “bone-chilling blend of pumpkin, palo santo and vanilla in a light, layerable hair and body mist,” according to the description.

4 The New Fruit Fusion Line

Shoppers are going wild over the juiciest new Fruit Fusion collection, which includes the Watermelon Whirl Perfume Mist. “Refreshing and Sweet scent for everyday wear. Pairs well with JaDoir perfume,” writes a shopper. “Smells absolutely amazing!!! I get so many compliments when I wear this, some people can’t get enough of the smell! Run as fast as you can to buy one of these amazing perfumes before they sell out!” adds another.

5 Pumpkin Cupcake Hand Sanitizer

Pumpkin Cupcake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer smells like “sweet, seasonally spiced cake,” according to the product description. “I really like this one. Sweet and pleasant scent!” writes a shopper. “Yummiest hand sanitizer ever, it’s my favorite scent out of them all and I hope that they’re able to make it a perfume cuz it’s sooo good,” another writes.

6 Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Body Cream

The Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a sweet-smelling, harvest-inspired scent in lotion form. “Still one of the best scents! First tried Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin as a gift set and the scent is a refreshing fall scent or late summer with just the right amount of cinnamon and pumpkin without either one being overpowering with added sweetness. The cream is so hydrating and your skin looks great after using!” a shopper writes.

7 Blackberry Body Wash

If you are on the hunt for a fall scent that smells nothing like pumpkin spice, grab the Wild Blackberry Jam Body Wash. “One could say this smells like candy, or juice (in some ways, it smells like a grape drink), and even reminds me a bit of B&BW’s Black Cherry Merlot, but I can also see how it can be said to be a jam or jelly, though this is more jelly than jam to me. The fig is noticeable, which I really like, and because this is not a pure blackberry preserves scent, I might have called this Blackberry Fig Jelly,” writes a shopper, adding that it has a “very pleasant and very juicy, sweet, fruity scent.”