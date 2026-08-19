Shop 11 Marshalls fall bathroom finds under $20, from Morris & Co. accessories to Sand + Fog hand soaps.

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Looking for a few key items to refresh your bathroom this fall? Head over to Marshalls. This discount department store has one of the best home departments around, with plenty of reasonably priced items to decorate, refresh, and cozy up your bathroom for the season. This week, the new arrivals section is flooding with fabulous finds, including bath rugs, towels, accessories, and shower curtains. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls fall bathroom finds under $20.

1 A Gorgeous William Morris Bathroom Collection

The MORRIS & CO.Whilhelmina bathroom collection is a gorgeous addition to your sink. The Toothbrush Holder is just $14.99, and the floral collection also has a soap dish, cotton ball jar, and vanity jar. Each piece is under $20 and features the same stunning pattern.

2 Turkey Hand Towels

An easy way to add seasonal style to your powder room is to swap out your hand towels. Luckily, Marshalls has the best deals on them. Get the HENRY HANDWORK Hand Embroidered Turkey Terry Hand Towel, perfect for Thanksgiving, for $12.99.

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3 A Morris & Co. Foam Bath Rug

Why settle for a boring old white bathmat when you can get a bougie bath rug at Marshalls for the same price? This MORRIS & CO. 21×34 Floral Memory Foam Bath Mat looks a lot more expensive than $14.99.

4 Halloween Hand Towels

There are tons of green Halloween-themed hand towels for your powder room and your full bathrooms. Choose from CARO HOME Set Of 2 Halloween Frame Hand Towels or CARO HOME Set Of 2 Skull Floral Hand Towels, each just $14.99.

5 A Kids Halloween Bath Rug

I can’t believe Halloween decorations are already on sale! If you have kids who love to celebrate Halloween, this adorable KASSATEX21x34 Cheerful Ghosts Bath Rug, originally $16.99, is a steal at $10.

6 A Pumpkin Bath Rug

This VISTA HOME FASHIONS 27×27 Figural Pumpkin Bath Rug is also on sale. It debuted at Marshalls for $16.99, but you can add it to your bathroom aesthetic for just $8.

7 New Sand + Fog Hand Soaps

In bathrooms, especially powder rooms, there is no easier way to make a statement: Hand soaps. I always swap mine out seasonally, and opt for bottles that add a little touch of style. The new Sand + Fog scents are dropping, including this 15.2oz Sugared Snickerdoodle Hand Soap In Glass Jar for $6.99.

8 Brooks Brothers Towels

For a more masculine, solid look, grab this set of BROOKS BROTHERS Herringbone Hand Towels. It comes with two bougie-looking, fluffy hand towels for $14.99.

9 Gorgeous Shower Curtains

Yes, there are even more William Morris options for your bathroom. The MORRIS & CO. 72×72 Saverne Shower Curtain and the MORRIS & CO. 72×72 Strawberry Thief Shower Curtain are just $19.99 each and will add a punch of pattern to your bathroom.

10 This Marble Bee Collection

I love marble and bees, so I am all about this collection. The KASSATEX Marble Bee Soap Dish is $9.99. Tons of other bathroom accessories match, including a soap or lotion dispenser, tumbler, and toothbrush holder, all under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, a Pretty Cotton Bath Rug

Another bath mat that resembles a rug more than anything? The NEEDLECRAFT COLLECTION 27×45 Printed Cotton Bath Rug With Crochet Border. Get it for $14.99.