11 Best New Aldi Fall Entryway and Doormat Finds Under $20

Shop 11 Aldi fall entryway finds under $20, including Kirkton House doormats, garlands, and wreaths.

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Are you hoping to get your entryway updated for fall? Head on over to Aldi, where you can find so many items to help you decorate the area, from doormats to decor, all under $10. This week, tons of new items are arriving at your local Aldi, including tons of doormat styles for Halloween and fall, runners, garlands, and more. What should you grab on your next shopping trip? Here are 11 of the best new Aldi fall entryway and doormat finds under $20.

1 This Harvest Doormat

Aldi has so many new doormats this week, and they’re all $7.99. This Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Harvest Doormat, Hello Fall Wreath, is a colorful, gorgeous option for your entryway. Get it at the store before it’s sold out

2 Or This Home Sweet Home Mat

I am also loving the Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Harvest Doormat in the Home Sweet Home gingham orange pattern. It will brighten your entryway and offer an inviting first impression for guests the moment they walk in.

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3 Pumpkins and Leaves Fall Mat

The Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Harvest Doormat, Painted Pumpkin, features a variety of colors. Pumpkins in blue, green, white, and orange dominate this beautiful doormat with leaves all around it.

4 Subhead Goes Right Here

The Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Harvest Doormat in Welcome Leaves is another doormat option. A few more doormat options will be arriving in stores, so be sure to check your inventory.

5 A Harvest Garland

The Kirkton House Harvest Garland, $19.99, comes in a few different fall options, including this pumpkin style. It is perfect for wrapping around a doorway, draping over a console, or decorating a door.

6 Fall Candles

Aldi is famous for its chic and cheap candles. I love the new Kirkton House Fall Icon Candle that comes in a variety of shapes and scents for $6.99, including this gourd. After the candle burns out, reuse the ceramic jar.

7 New Fall Art

Artwork is a must in your entryway. If you want to add a little fall to your space, here are a few new pieces. For $12.99, get the Kirkton House Fall Framed Wall Art, Leaf Pumpkin Picture.

8 Decorative Tray Objects

Decorate your console with Kirkton House Fall Tray Objects for $5.99. There are a few options, including the “apples” theme. Every season, Aldi drops new ones, so you can simply bag the old season’s objects and save them for the following year.

9 Faux Flower Drop Ins

Not sure what to put in your urns or planters this fall? Aldi has a few great options. Get the Kirkton House Faux Floral Drop-In Mum, just $12.99. Other colors and flower options are available.

10 Harvest Swag

How gorgeous is this Kirkton House Harvest Swag in the Fall Pumpkin theme? I can’t believe the decoration, which will look great hung on your door or wall, is just $16.99.

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11 And, Beautiful Wreaths

I have been on the hunt for gorgeous fall wreaths, and I can confirm Aldi has the best deal on them. The Kirkton House Harvest Wreath, Fall Pumpkins, is full and fabulous, and is ready to make a major statement on your front door. Get it for $19.99.