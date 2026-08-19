11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Farmhouse Finds Under $1.50

Shop 11 Dollar Tree fall farmhouse finds under $1.50, from pumpkin trinket jars to harvest LED lights.

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The farmhouse aesthetic will never go out of style. You can find gorgeous farmhouse-style items at Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs, but they won’t be cheap. If you want the look for less, head to your local Dollar Tree. The budget-friendly store has fantastic farmhouse finds in every aisle at unbeatable prices. What should you grab on your next shopping trip? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree farmhouse finds under $1.50.

1 Friendly Welcome Mats

Sentimental Welcome Mats are just $1.50 each and are a friendly welcome for guests. Six design styles are available: Welcome, Home Sweet Home, This House is Blessed By Paws, Blessed, Welcome Home, and Grateful. “Bought for my front door! Great value, great price, works well so far!” a shopper writes.

2 Pumpkin and Gourd Trinket Jars

These Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids are so beautiful and perfect for a farmhouse fall. Can you believe they are just $1.50 each? “These Harvest Glazed Themed Trinket boxes are adorable! I bought the pumpkin and acorn. They come all wrapped in a see-thru plastic and you could miss them because the store keeps them wrapped because if plastic wrap is opened the tops of these trinket boxes could fall down to the floor inside the store so they are probably best kept wrapped! Super cute for Halloween scene set ups!” a shopper exclaims.

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3 Crafting Ornaments

Put your own touch on Crafter’s Square MDF Halloween Icon Ornaments, 8-ct. Pack for $1.50, an annual favorite with Dollar Tree shoppers. “Great value. 8 units per package Waited a year for them to come back. Love them,” writes one. “Nice quality,” adds another. “Bought last year. Painted n people loved them as gifts.”

4 Little Pumpkin Stakes

Pumpkin Garden Stakes are perfect for putting in plants and just $1.50. “Love these signs. Large and nicely painted. If you want them to last for years, spray paint them with clear coat. They will not rust and will keep their color. Excellent value,” a shopper writes. “Great value,” adds another. “Good size. Look great. Lined my sidewalk with the orange ones. Even painted some.”

5 Le Creuset Looking Cups

Le Creuset is the epitome of French farmhouse. The Red and White Jumbo Flared Ceramic Mugs, 20-oz. are re-released every year, and people stock up on the designer dupes. “I bought these a few years ago and absolutely love them! They are perfect for soup, ice cream, etc…. They can go in the microwave and dishwasher too,” one writes.

6 Fall Shaped Sponges

Why use boring old regular sponges this season, when you can buy them shaped like pumpkins, turkeys, acorns, and more? For $1.50, the Seasonal Collection Dish Sponge includes two sponges that help you wipe down counters and clean dishes while bringing all the fall farmhouse vibes.

7 Fall Shaped Placemats

Dollar Tree has a lot of basic placemats, but these seasonal placemats for $1.50 each are some of the coolest I have seen. The metallic placemats are shaped like pumpkins and maple leaves, so you can grab enough for a full table and transform the whole dining room with one grocery run.

8 Serving Trays

The harvest-themed plastic oval platter is another great farmhouse find for just $1.50. It is perfect for fall entertaining, perfect for appetizers, desserts, and cheese spreads. It comes in assorted designs, each a different take on leaves and cornucopias, and is the fall hosting essential that makes cleanup as easy as a quick rinse.

9 Fall Lights

These Harvest Leaves LED Lights, 3-ft. Strands eliminate the need to wait until the holidays to hang festive lights. They come in a few different fall-themed shapes and cost just $1.50 per pack. “Great lights,” says a shopper. “Used to add a touch to granddaughter’s Quince centerpieces.”

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10 Harvest Drying Mats

The Home Collection Fall Leaves Polyester Drying Mats are a great kitchen essential. They not only help dry dishes, but also add a touch of fall to your kitchen. Each is just $1.50.

11 Pumpkin Mugs

These Pumpkin-Shaped Mugs will give your coffee bar a fall farmhouse makeover for $1.50 each. Available in assorted colors, they’re a cozy way to drink your morning Joe. “Great mug,” writes a shopper. “Love the size and shape of this mug! Not too big and not too small.”