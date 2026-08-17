Shop 7 Dollar Tree fall decor finds under $1.75, including cottagecore items and stackable pumpkins

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If you aren’t shopping at the Dollar Tree this month, you are missing out. The dollar-centric store is filling up with everything you need to get your home ready for the next few months. From faux flowers and autumn pumpkins to Halloween-specific items, there are so many fabulous finds all over the store. And the best thing is, most of them are under $1.75. What should you shop for right now, in order to get all the hottest items before they sell out? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree fall decor finds under $1.75.

1 So Many “Cottage Core” Finds

If you are into cottagecore, run to Dollar Tree for some seriously adorable finds. “COTTAGE CORE FIND!! 🦊🍁🦔 ok @dollartree coming out with the cutest cottage core snackle boxes for fall!!! which one do you want?!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a video. “I need them all 😍 so freaking cute,” a shopper commented.

2 So Many Halloween Items

From decorations to wrapping paper, Dollar Tree is here to get your home ready for the spookiest season of the year. Dollar Tree Dollie shared about some of the latest arrivals. “SPOOKY DT FINDS!! 💀🕷️ Halloween in august at @dollartree !! spot any spooky decor you want to add to your collection?!” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 So Many Faux Florals

If you know, you know: Dollar Tree is the best place to shop for affordable faux flowers. Dollar Tree Dollie shared a bunch of her finds. Stems are around $1.75 each. “FALL FLORAL IDEAS 🌼🍂 absolutely love putting together fall floral arrangements at @dollartree !! there are endless options!” she captioned a post.

4 Fall Decorations “That Look High End”

Dollar Tree also has a bunch of autumn-inspired decor for indoors and outside, many of which look high-end for less. “DOLLAR TREE FALL FINDS 😍🍁 These new @dollartree fall finds are giving high end vibes,” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned the post. This includes little pumpkins, wall hangings, and random shelf decorations.

5 Fall Candlestick Holders

Wild Chic 319 found some gorgeous fall candlestick holders. “Look what else I found at Dollar tree today they open their game a little bit going in there and get you some. I don’t know how fast it gets gone. I love beautiful fall colors,” they wrote.

6 Stackable DIY Pumpkins

Liz Fenwick DIY is famous for her decor projects using the cheapest Dollar Tree items. She recently put together an adorable Halloween decoration. “No one will believe this is Dollar Tree! These stackable pumpkins are perfect for your front porch,” she captioned the post.

7 And, So Many Items for Your DIY Halloween Crafts

Dollar Tree shared an Instagram post featuring some DIY essentials for fall. “Cute enough for fall. Spooky enough for Halloween. Affordable enough to fill your cart. 👻🍁Your next DIY masterpiece starts here,” they captioned the post. Shop all these items and more at your local Dollar Tree.