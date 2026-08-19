Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel deals hitting shelves this week, from Snoopy blow molds to deeply discounted salt and pepper shakers.

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The end of summer is nearing, and Cracker Barrel is clearing out spring and summer merchandise to make space for new items. To quickly clear the aisles, a major sale is on, with some very popular items over half off. From blow molds and lamps to wall art and salt & pepper shakers, you can find so many great items starting at just $0.60. What should you shop for before the best deals are gone? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel deals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Popular WoodWick Candle

WoodWick Tropical Sunrise Medium Trilogy Jar Candle is a perfect summer candle for your home. It comes in a variety of scents, but I love the Blue Java Banana scent, a blend of exotic blue java banana, pineapple, sweet mango, and creamy coconut milk. The fruity candle is on sale for $14.99. “Lovely fragrance,” a shopper writes.

2 A Tropical Lamp

The Fabric Fern Accent Light will help to bring the tropics into your home. When I first shared about the fabulous fixture in the spring, it was $24.99. However, the item, which features a colorful, eye-catching tropical print that casts a warm, inviting glow, is now just $10.

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3 The Red Flower Blow Mold

Blow molds are a trademark Cracker Barrel item. The Red Flower Blow Mold, was previously $59.99. Now you can get the gorgeous piece for just $24. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

4 The Patriotic Snoopy Blow Mold

If you love Snoopy and America, the red, white, and blue Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold is on major sale for $24, down from $49.99. It’s the perfect decoration for Labor Day weekend. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

5 Cute as a Bug Sign

This Cute As A Bug Sign, currently on sale for just $4 down from $9.99, is another fun sign-slash-wall hanging. “I bought this to use as part of decor for my granddaughters first birthday party. It is well made and sturdy and will be cute sitting on a shelf or on a dresser,” a shopper writes.

6 Route 66 Wall Art

This Route 66 Wood Block Sign was on clearance for $7.79, but has been marked down even lower. The sweet, old-fashioned painting with tons of old cars and motorcycles is now just $5.20.

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7 Citrus Bloom Candle

Cracker Barrel has a surprisingly extensive candle selection, and a few from VH Home Fragrance are on sale right now. The VH Home Fragrance® 14 Oz. Citrus Bloom Aurora Jar was $14.99 but is now $11.24.

8 A Bunch of Cute Salt Shakers for 60 Cents

Cracker Barrel is blowing out the summer salt and pepper shakers. A handful are on sale for $0.60, including the adorable Clown Fish Mini Salt Shaker and the BBQ Sauce Mini Salt Shaker.

9 The Secret Garden Candle

This 14 Oz. Secret Garden Candle is a DW find on major sale for $6.80 from $16.99. It has a “wonderful fragrance of meadow grasses that sway with pansy and sweet pea, lavender and crocus with hints of green hyacinth and primrose,” making it a fresh scent for the bathroom or kitchen. “Great smell for spring in our cabin,” writes a shopper.

10 This Gorgeous Dress

There are lots of clothing items on major sale, including the gorgeous Block Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, which originally cost $59.99 but is now just $24. “Love this dress,” writes a shopper. “Beautiful and work is true quality. The mix of colors is awesome, the fabric is quality. I would buy again. Thanks Cracker Barrel.”

11 The Dogs in Truck Wood Sign

A lot of the Americana items are also heavily marked down, including the Dogs in Truck Block Sign. It is over half off, originally $6.99 and now $2.80. Shop these items as soon as possible. With prices like these, they will sell out fast.