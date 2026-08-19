11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Finds Flying Off Shelves

Get into autumn with these truly impressive pieces of home decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While it’s never easy for us to say goodbye to summer, we’re grateful that Tractor Supply has made it so easy to start the transition over to autumn this year. So far, the rural retailer has helped us deck out our yards with seasonally appropriate planter and garden finds, but that’s really just the beginning of the story. Now, we’re starting to pick up all kinds of cozy home decor, household essentials, and even some Halloween decorations. If you’re ready to be all about autumn yourself, come check out the best new Tractor Supply fall finds that are flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garage and Workshop Finds Under $25.

1 Nearly Natural 3 ft. Boxwood Faux Fall Topiary Tree with Lights

Looking to give your front porch or entryway a dazzling new look for autumn? This Nearly Natural 3 ft. Boxwood Faux Fall Topiary Tree with Lights ($69.99) will keep its leaves all season long and provide a comforting glow wherever you place it. It’s a gardening shortcut we can really get behind!

2 Nearly Natural 33 in. Artificial Fall Foliage Teardrop

The beautiful bounty of fall harvest can make it pretty easy to dress up your home for the season. This Nearly Natural 33 in. Artificial Fall Foliage Teardrop ($28) incorporates faux sunflowers, hydrangeas, and white pumpkins to create an elevated yet cozy look. It’s also great for front doors in place of a wreath!

3 Red Shed 5 ft. Chicken with Pumpkin Fall Windmill

Even if you’re not the type to install a gigantic skeleton on your lawn for the fall, there are still decorations that might suit your tastes. Take this Red Shed 5 ft. Chicken with Pumpkin Fall Windmill ($99.99) for example, which has a subtly rustic chic look that can work with any yard layout. And of course, as a working weather vane, it will add some movement to your lawn.

4 Red Shed Floral Throw

Fall is many things, but it’s notably the official start of cozy season. And as such, you’re going to need extra blankets on hand like this Red Shed Floral Throw ($24.99). With harvest imagery, this is an easy couch add-on that will look great and come in super handy during those binge-watching sessions.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Farmhouse Finds Under $25.

5 Melrose International Fall Home Sweet Home Sign

One of the fastest ways to get your home ready for the season is to swap out the wall decor. This year, consider adding a Melrose International Fall Home Sweet Home Sign ($43.99) to your setup. And thanks to its metal construction, it’s suitable to hang either indoors or outside!

6 Melrose International Fall Harvest Plaque (Set of 2)

Speaking of wall decor, this Melrose International Fall Harvest Plaque Set ($39.99) provides an easy, cheery pair of pieces that will help brighten your home. We especially love these for bathrooms, hallways, or even gallery walls.

7 Nearly Natural 4 ft. Artificial Maple Tree

If you love fall foliage but hate how quickly it drops from the trees, you might want to pick up a Nearly Natural 4 ft. Artificial Maple Tree ($109.99). These brilliantly red leaves can be a stunning addition to your porch, living room, or back patio, all without having to worry about upkeep (or grabbing a rake).

8 Red Shed Pumpkin Throw Pillow

A change in seasons means switching up the color scheme around the house. This Red Shed Pumpkin Throw Pillow ($24.99) is the perfect way to subtly embrace the season aesthetically, but it’s also a truly soft and comfy piece that will make any couch or bed better.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Porch and Planter Finds Under $25.

9 Melrose International White Washed Etched Acorn (Set of 6)

Looking for great table decor? This autumn, we’re really falling for this Melrose International White Washed Etched Acorn ($56.99) set, which almost looks like the kind of item you might find at Pottery Barn with a much higher price tag. And besides your dining room or entryway, they’re also great on a mantle or bookshelf!

10 Red Shed Light-Up Ghost Halloween Statue

These days, it feels like most of the hot Halloween decorations involve very large, noisy, moving pieces that can quickly blow up your budget. But in our opinion, the retro simplicity of this Red Shed Light-Up Ghost Halloween Statue ($99.99) is a very refreshing (and adorable) throwback to those simple-yet-effective looks we love for October.

11 Red Shed 24 in. Harvest Wreath

Wreaths aren’t just for the winter holidays! This Red Shed 24 in. Harvest Wreath ($39.99) is a gorgeous way to deck out your door for autumn, with subtle pops of burnt orange mixing with green foliage. It’s an easy piece of seasonal décor that will look great all the way to winter!