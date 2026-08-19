11 Best New Dollar General Fall Blanket and Throw Finds Flying Off Shelves

New fall blankets and throws at Dollar General bring cozy styles at budget-friendly prices.

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Fall is all about cozy comfort and long, lazy evenings spent snuggling on the couch. That means you’re going to want a throw draped over every chair, a plush blanket stationed at the end of every sofa, and something fuzzy within arm’s reach at all times.

The good news? Dollar General’s latest blanket haul brings plenty of stylish options without breaking the whole home budget. From strawberry stripes and blue florals to spooky bats, faux fur, and classic flannel, this lineup covers the whole autumn mood board. Some are made for movie marathons, others for seasonal decorating, and a few would make sweet little gifts. Here are 11 worth grabbing before the good ones disappear.

1 Comfort Bay Pink Strawberry Stripe Print Plush Throw

Sweet without going full saccharine, the Comfort Bay Pink Strawberry Stripe Print Plush Throw Blanket brings a playful hit of pink and strawberries to a sofa, reading nook or dorm room. The 50-by-60-inch size makes it an easy grab-and-go layer. This plush throw is priced at $5.

2 Kathy Ireland Ultra Plush Throw Blanket

For maximum softness, the Kathy Ireland Ultra Plush Throw Blanket takes the classic cozy route. Again measuring in at 50 by 60 inches, it’s sized for curling up on the couch or adding an extra layer to the bed. Expect to pay $15 for this ultra-plush pick.

3 Trellis Embossed Throw Blanket

A subtle trellis texture gives this Soft Purple Trellis Embossed Throw Blanket a little decorative lift. The lavender-toned shade feels especially at home with autumn neutrals, dusty pinks and creamy whites, while the embossed pattern keeps the surface interesting. The price is $12.

4 XO Holly by Holly Williams Printed Decorative Plush Throw

Bring a little personality to the blanket basket with the XO Holly by Holly Williams Printed Decorative Plush Throw Blanket. It comes in two assorted designs—creamy florals and blue stripes—so there’s a chance to find one that fits your space or simply choose your favorite when you spot it in store. This coveted throw from Dollar General’s best brand comes in at just $12.

5 Comfort Bay Blue Floral Spread Kindness Plush Throw

The Comfort Bay Blue Floral Spread Kindness Plush Throw Blanket pairs a cheerful floral print with a soft, cozy finish. Blue gives the design a cooler, calmer feel, making it an easy choice beyond the fall season, too, and a sweet sentiment—”spread kindness”—adds to its appeal. You can pick it up for just $5.

6 Betseyville Halloween-Themed Bats Print Throw Blanket

Halloween decorating gets a cozy upgrade with the Betseyville Halloween-Themed Bats Print Throw Blanket. The bat motif delivers the spooky-season signal without requiring an entire house makeover, and a throw is much easier to stash once November arrives. It’s available for $14.

7 Beverly Hills Polo Club Plush Flannel Blanket

Need more coverage without compromising on comfort? The Beverly Hills Polo Club Plush Flannel Blanket measures a generous 90 by 90 inches, giving you plenty of fabric for the bed or a serious couch cocoon. The green shade also plays nicely with classic fall palettes. This oversized blanket is $18.

8 Thermal Baby Blanket With Satin Trim

For the tiniest member of the household, the Thermal Baby Blanket with Satin Trim features a blue teddy bear design and a satin-trimmed edge. It has the sweet, traditional feel of a nursery staple and would make a practical addition to a baby gift. The blanket is priced at $10.

9 Shine Soft Woven Throw Blanket With Fringe

Texture does the talking on the Shine Soft Woven Throw Blanket with Fringe. In light gray, it’s wonderfully easy to pair with colorful pillows, patterned upholstery or a pile of fall-colored cushions, while the fringe adds a relaxed finishing touch. The look is all grown up, but the cost is childsplay at only $12.

10 Geometric Pattern Faux Fur Throw Blanket

A geometric pattern and warm color scheme gives this Faux Fur Throw Blanket a bolder personality than the average fluffy layer. The faux-fur texture is tailor-made for chilly evenings, whether it’s folded across an accent chair or claimed for a night of television. This fuzzy throw sells for $15.

11 Cherokee Super Soft Plush Throw Blanket

Simple, versatile and generously sized at 50 by 70 inches, the Cherokee Super Soft Plush Throw Blanket is the sort of everyday layer you can move from bed to sofa without a second thought. Its extra length is a nice bonus for anyone who likes their throw blankets to actually cover them. The Cherokee plush throw is $12.