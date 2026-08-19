11 Best Sephora and Ulta New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves

These new beauty arrivals are worth adding to your Sephora and Ulta cart.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As I enter my thirties, I’m paying more attention to the ingredients in my skincare and makeup and choosing products that support my changing skin and hair. Luckily, Sephora and Ulta have plenty of new arrivals to choose from this month. Here are the products I’m most excited to try from brands like Mediheal, Dionis, Iconic London, Gisou, Voesh, and more.

1 Buxom Plump Shot Fill & Flip Lip Liner

A fuller pout without the Botox? Sign me up! Buxom’s Plump Shot Fill & Flip Lip Liner ($28 at Ulta) gives lips a visibly plumper look while creating a stay-put border that helps keep your lipstick in place all night. Shoppers say the fast-acting formula kicks in within minutes and lasts for several hours.

RELATED: 11 Best Sephora Summer Deals on Name-Brand Beauty Products Right Now.

2 Paul Mitchell 3-Day No Frizz Spray

If you struggle with frizzy hair like I do, you’ll want to try the Paul Mitchell 3-Day No Frizz Spray ($28 at Ulta). It can be used on both damp and dry hair and protects strands from heat damage (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) during styling.

3 Mediheal Face Cleansers

As someone with sensitive skin, I’m extra particular about my skincare products, especially when it comes to face wash. I’m a big fan of Mediheal’s Madecassoside Derma Cream Pack Cleanser, which has helped improve the appearance of my acne scars and evened out my skin texture.

Another great option is the Rose PDRN Derma Cream Pack Cleanser, a soothing face wash that minimizes pores and delivers long-lasting hydration. Both cleaners are on sale for $16 at Ulta.

4 Iconic London Underglaze Grippy Primer

I swear by Iconic London’s primers, so I’m excited to try out the new Underglaze Grippy Primer ($34 at Sephora). Infused with PDRN, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, it provides up to 12 hours of makeup-locking grip even in the hot and humid weather we’ve been experiencing.

5 Dionis Whipped Goat Milk Body Scrub

Dionis is best known for its nourishing hand creams and lips balms—and now its Whipped Goat Milk Body Scrub ($30 at Ulta). It features a soothing lavender blossom scent and gently exfoliates to leave skin feeling soft and smooth.

6 fresh Soy Cleansing Jelly Balm

Ditch the makeup wipes for fresh’s Soy Cleansing Jelly Balm ($42 at Ulta). The jelly formula removes makeup (even waterproof formulas!), sunscreen, skincare, sweat, and built-up oil in seconds without causing redness or irritation. Even better, it’s made from only clean ingredients.

7 Gisou Honey Gloss Collagen Hair Oil

If frizz and dryness are your biggest hair concerns, try incorporating the Gisou Honey Gloss Collagen Hair Oil ($25 at Sephora) into your routine. It adds shine and is suitable for fine-to-medium straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx Fall Living Room and Blanket Finds Under $30.

8 Voesh Exfoliating Glycolic Acid Body Wash

For a product that feels like a luxury spa but without the hefty price tag, try Voesh’s Exfoliating Glycolic Acid Body Wash ($35 at Ulta). It comes in four scents, though my personal favorite is fig and amber. Designed to treat dry skin, this is definitely a product you’ll want to keep in rotation through fall and winter.

9 COSRX 5 PDRN Collagen Vitalizing Hydrogel Eye Patch

Revitalize, firm, and brighten those undereyes with the COSRX 5 PDRN Collagen Vitalizing Hydrogel Eye Patch ($23 at Ulta). Use them after cleansing your face and before applying skincare or makeup.

10 First Aid Beauty Acne Clearing Pads

I struggle with adult acne and have found cleansing pads to be more effective at curbing breakouts than serums or overnight creams. That’s why I’m interested in trying out the new First Aid Beauty Acne Clearing Pads ($24 at Sephora), which contain 2% salicylic acid.

11 Essence Juicy Bomb Shiny Lip Gloss

The Essence Juicy Bomb Shiny Lip Gloss can be worn alone or layered over your favorite lipstick for an extra dose of shine. Snag it in clear or soft pink from Ulta for just $3.