11 Best New Sephora and Ulta Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop Fenty, Essence, Mediheal, Gisou, and more

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love experimenting with beauty products, whether it’s hydrating lip gloss or calming face masks (bonus points if they’re for acne-prone skin!). So of course, perusing the new arrivals section at Sephora and Ulta is one of my favorite pastimes. And this month, I spotted so many new items worth trying from Fenty Beauty, Voesh, Gisou, Mane, essence, and more. Here are the 11 best new products dropping at Ulta and Sephora this week.

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1 Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Power Boosting Overnight Sheet Mask

Get radiant, glowing skin with help from Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Power Boosting Overnight Sheet Mask. Available in a six-pack for just $30 at Ulta, it’s your overnight secret to a refreshed, luminous complexion.

2 Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream

Truth be told, I’m skeptical when celebrities launch beauty brands. However, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has proved me wrong time and time again—and the Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream is at the top of my Sephora wish list. It comes in five shades with a high-shine finish.

3 Essence Silky’s Blur Hydrating Longwear Concealer

Shhh, don’t tell Selena Gomez, but I’m replacing my Rare Beauty concealer for this drugstore version from Essence. The Silky Blur Hydrating Longwear Concealer ($6 at Ulta) has a lightweight formula that glides effortlessly over my skin for buildable, medium coverage. Plus, the iron-shaped wand makes application a breeze.

4 Oliviaumma’s Cloud Foam Brightening and Hydrating Face Cleanser

K-beauty brand Oliviaumma just landed at Sephora, and its Cloud Foam Brightening and Hydrating Face Cleanser ($33) has already been saved by over 800 shoppers. The whipped, foaming cleanser is recommended for dry, oily, and combination skin, offering gentle exfoliation without irritation.

5 Mediheal’s Madecassoside Blemish Pads

If you also struggle with inflamed breakouts and uneven skin texture, then I can’t recommend Mediheal’s Madecassoside Blemish Pads ($24 at Ulta) enough. They’ve been a total game changer in managing my adult acne, and using them feels like a mini spa treatment for my skin!

6 Voesh’s Resurfacing Sugar Scrub

Voesh has officially arrived at Ulta, and I had the chance to try it ahead of the launch! I’m obsessed with the Resurfacing Sugar Scrub ($29), which leaves my skin soft, smooth, and glowing. It comes in four scents, but Black Tea & Rosé is my fave.

7 Gisou’s Honey Milk Active Repair Leave-In Conditioner Mist

Gisou’s Honey Milk Active Repair Leave-In Conditioner Mist ($32 at Sephora) is formulated with Mirsalehi honey, hydrolyzed milk protein, and ceramides to detangle, smooth, and bring your luscious locks back to life. It’s approved for fine, medium, and thick hair, as well as straight, wavy, curly, and coily textures.

8 Laneige’s JuicePop Box Hydrating & Lightweight Oil Lip Tint

The Laneige JuicePop Box Hydrating & Lightweight Oil Lip Tint ($23) in nine shades, ranging from Soft Nude Peach to Deep Cool Brown. It’s packed with ceramides and peptides for hydration, and because it’s a lip stain, it’s long-wearing, which means fewer touch-ups!

9 Essence’s Lash Princess Burgundy Mascara

Blue mascara took off in popularity (thanks to BeautyTok), and now it’s time for burgundy mascara to get its spot in the limelight. At just $5, Essence’s Lash Princess Burgundy False Lash Effect Mascara is a cost-effective way to experiment with colored mascara. Pick it up from Ulta.

10 Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Soft Matte Powder Bronzer

If you find liquid bronzer uncooperative, give Rare Beauty’s Warm Wishes Soft Matte Powder Bronzer ($30 at Sephora) a spin. It’s available in seven shades.

11 Mane’s Double Take Dual-Sided Detangling and Smooth Hair Brush

I desperately need to get my hands on Mane’s Double Take Dual-Sided Detangling and Smooth Hair Brush. Its compact size is perfect for traveling and on-the-go touch-ups.