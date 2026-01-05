10 Nostalgic ’90s and 2000s Beauty Products You Can Still Buy Today

Remember Lip Smackers?

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m a firm believer in the saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” especially when it comes to beauty products. Fortunately, some of my favorite ’90s and 2000s beauty finds are still sold in stores today—how could anyone forget Lip Smackers? Ahead, rediscover your favorite nostalgic beauty products from the ’90s and 2000s, and learn where you can still buy them today.

RELATED: 12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Scents Just Returned to Shelves.

1 Bath & Body Works’ Body Mist Fragrances

Bath & Body Works has brought back over a dozen discontinued body mist fragrances this year, including the fan favorite Warm Vanilla Sugar. The retailer also debuted its brand-new Zodiac Collection in 2025, which features 2000s throwbacks like Twilight Woods, Everlasting Magic, Whipped Rose Latte, and Wrapped in Sunshine.

2 Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss

This year, Lancôme celebrated the 25th anniversary of its iconic Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss with a special Juicy Kissing Web campaign featuring 2000s heartthrobs Ed Westwick and Chad Michael Murray, and reality TV star Paris Hilton. The shiny, hydrating gloss now comes in 10 colors for $25.

3 MAC “Crème d’Nude” Lipstick

MAC’s Crème d’Nude Lipstick is one of the most iconic lipstick shades to debut in the ’90s, and it’s still available online at Ulta for $25. The formula is enriched with pomegranate flower extract, camellia seed, and rosehip oils for ultra-hydration.

4 Victoria’s Secret Love Spell Fragrance Mist

With subtle notes of fresh peach and cherry blossom, Love Spell became one of the most popular fragrances to hit Victoria’s Secret shelves in the late ’90s and early aughts.

“We created the fragrance back in 1999, and when we were developing it, a lot of the scents out there were overtly fruity in a singular, condensed way — like a sole apple, a pear, or peach — so we wanted to do something that wasn’t as one-dimensional,” Mark Knitowski, Victoria’s Secret SVP of Product Innovations, told InStyle in 2022. “We certainly thought there was something special about it, but we couldn’t have predicted how big it would become, or the cult following that came with it.”

Today, the fragrance mist is $20. For the same price, you can also enjoy the scent in a shimmer fragrance lotion, body wash, and more.

5 Lip Smackers

Lip Smackers were a cornerstone of my childhood. Back-to-school season, birthdays, Christmas—Lip Smackers were always at the top of the list. You can still pick up the soda-flavored balm at Target, such as the Lip Smacker Lip Balm Coca Cola Party Pack ($9) and Lip Smacker Best Flavor Forever Lip Balm Party Pack ($11).

6 Clinique “Black Honey” Almost Lipstick

Clinique launched its “Black Honey” Almost Lipstick in the ’90s, and it instantly became a makeup staple among celebrities and beauty enthusiasts. The lipstick is still sold online and at major retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and Target for around $25.

7 Benefit Hoola Bronzer

Benefit Cosmetics’ Hoola Bronzer ($36 at Ulta) has stood the test of time and is beloved for its soft matte, sun-kissed finish. The bronzer is waterproof, buildable, blendable, and comes in five shades.

8 Sun In Hair Lightener

As far as drugstore finds go, it doesn’t get more iconic than Sun In’s Hair Lightener spray. The lemon fresh-scented hair lightener popped off in the ’80s and ’90s as an affordable way to achieve beachy highlights without a trip to the salon. Pick it up today for less than $4 at Target.

9 Clinique Chubby Stick

Clinique’s Chubby Stick is formulated with mango and shea butters, leaving your lips soft and smooth. The lip balm hit shelves in the mid-aughts, alongside skinny jeans and canvas sneakers. Today, they retail for $26.

10 Wet’n Wild Black Eyeliner

Wet ‘n Wild was my first foray into experimenting with black eyeliner, and it’s still a drugstore staple of mine. The Waterproof Retractable Gel Eyeliner only goes for $2 a pop at Target.