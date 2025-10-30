5 Best New Dollar Tree Beauty Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

Find stand-ins for Dae, Drunk Elephant, and Neutrogena—for $65 Cheaper.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You might not think it, but Dollar Tree is a breeding ground for skincare and makeup finds—all at an affordable price point. Personally, I’m stocking up on hand creams, lip balms, and moisturizer in preparation for dry skin season. The discount retailer also has a wide selection of beauty dupes for brands like The Ordinary, Dae, Neutrogena, Sol de Janeiro, and more. But these items never stick around for long, so snag them before they sell out!

RELATED: 5 New Dollar Tree Beauty Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week for $39 Cheaper.

1. Dupe for The Ordinary’s Squalene + Amino Acids Hydrating Lip Balm

My skincare routine religiously revolves around products from The Ordinary. But I hate to say it: Their Hydrating Lip Balm isn’t it. Save yourself the $10 and pick up this dupe from Beauty Impressions instead, as shopping influencer @rachelxburrows spotted.

The brand’s Nourishing Lip Balm ($1.50 at Dollar Tree) is also formulated with squalene (for extra hydration) and amino acids (locks in moisture). It comes in four scents.

2. Dupe for Dae’s 3-in-1 Styling Cream

Dae has gone viral on TikTok for its 3-in-Styling Cream, perfect for taming flyaways and adding definition to natural curls. But if the $30 price tag is out of your budget, Dollar Tree has a similar product from b.Pure for just $1.50, according to @rachelxburrows’ TikTok video.

b.Pure has two new hair products: Flyaway Styling Cream and Styling Cream, the latter of which “helps moisturize hair” for “shinier looking, and frizz-free curls.” The flyaway cream comes in a purse-friendly size for easy on-the-go use.

3. Dupe for Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer

Next up, @rachelxburrows notes that XtraCare is proudly marketing its Hydro Plus Water Gel as a dupe for Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer, but for $25.50 cheaper. The lightweight formula seals in moisture, leaving behind nourished, supple skin.

If your skin gets extra dry during the colder months, add this moisturizer to your skincare regimen!

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Ulta for $23 Cheaper.

4. Dupe for Gisou’s Honey Hair Oil

I recently got to experiment with some of Gisou’s hair and lip products, so I’m excited to see b.Pure replicate that magic with their Multipurpose Hair Oil ($1.25 at Dollar Tree), as spotted by TikToker @shopwithkeke.

This is a bargain deal for those looking to “budgetify” their haircare routine or interested in starting a hair serum, but aren’t ready to pull the trigger on a more expensive product. (For reference, Gisou’s Honey Hair Oil retails for $46 at Sephora.)

5. Dupe for Drunk Elephant’s LalaRetro Whipped Cream

Drunk Elephant has earned high praise for its LaLaRetro Whipped Cream ($66 at Sephora), which is packed with ceramides for all-day moisture. Plus, it’s recommended for anti-aging and dry skin (’tis the season!).

But if you don’t feel like shelling out $60+ for moisturizer (and who could blame you), try out Dermasil’s Whipped Recovery Cream. It’s infused with marula oil and complex peptides that fight signs of aging while replenishing your skin’s natural barrier. And it’s only $1.25 at Dollar Tree.