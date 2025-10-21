Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Ulta for $23 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’ve ever wondered whether Dollar Tree’s beauty aisle could really compete with big-name retailers, check out what TikTok sleuths have discovered. Shopping influencers are spotting identical products on Dollar Tree shelves that also sell at Walmart and even Ulta—for as much as $23 less. The viral finds prove that sometimes, the best deals really do come from the unlikeliest places.

1 SheaMoisture Jojoba Oil and Ucuuba Butter Hair Conditioner

SheaMoisture is a popular brand sold at all the big-box stores, well-liked for its natural ingredients, ethical business practices, and committment to diversity. So, you can imagine how excited shopper @lovekimrizzo was to find the brand’s SheaMoisture Jojoba Oil and Ucuuba Butter Hair Conditioner at her local Dollar Tree.

The jojoba oil hydrates hair to resist breakage, the ucuuba butter promotes hair elasticity, and the carrot seed oil moisturizes hair and scap for all-over shine. At Walmart, the product is $13, compared to just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

2 American Crew Shampoo

At Ulta, men’s shampoos from American Crew start at $24, a far cry from the $1.25 price tag at Dollar Tree, where @lovekimrizzo recently spotted the product. The daily shampoo is infused with vitamin B5 for healthy hair, and it features the brand’s signature citrus-mint scent.

3 Nad’s Salon Wax Beads

These salon-quality wax beads easily melt in the microwave and are formulated with tea tree oil to reduce irritation and soothe the skin.

“One of the best waxes I’ve used! Doesn’t harden too fast or too slow, think this would be the best wax for a beginner. Melts at a medium temperature, it’s perfect, and very easy to work with,” wrote one reviewer on Walmart, where the product is $13. However, @lovekimrizzo saw the same thing for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

4 Maybelline Fit Me! Foundation

“Maybelline Fit Me! stick foundation in Dollar Tree? What is going on?” exclaimed shopper @yourtiktocksister, when she found the makeup item for $1.25 at her store.

According to the product description, the foundation stick “absorbs excess oil and reduces the appearance of shine… minimizes the appearance of pores… and leaves a natural matte finish.” And at Walmart, it’ll cost you between $9 and $15.

5 Keranqiue Shampoo and Conditioner

Countless Dollar Tree shoppers have come across Keranique shampoos and conditioners in recent months, like @shopwithkeke, who saw the brand’s scalp-replenishing shampoo and keratin conditioner for just $1.25. At Ulta, these products all start at $24.

Keranique hair-care products feature the brand’s keratin amino complex and are free of parabens, dyes, and sulfates.