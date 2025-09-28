Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Amazon for $23 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s no secret that Dollar Tree is the best place to find bargain deals. The discount retailer is a penny pincher’s paradise, whether you’re on the hunt for name-brand makeup and skincare or dupes for said products. In the past, shoppers have come across Revlon, Kristin Ess, and Garnier items for less than their retail value. And this month is no different. Ahead, see which Dollar Tree beauty products you can snag for $23 cheaper than at Walmart or Amazon.

1 Almay Intense i-Color Palettes

Almay’s three-step eye shadow palette features a base (bottom color), crease (center color), and highlight shade (top color). The pressed powder comes in four variations, depending on your eye color, including palettes for brown, blue, hazel, and green eyes.

At Walmart, the Almay Intense i-Color Party Brights retails for $10. Meanwhile, TikTokers spotted all four palettes at Dollar Tree for just $1.25 each—even if you bought all four powders, that’s still half the price of a singular palette from Walmart.

2 Keranique Keratin Conditioner

For those on a hair health journey, Keranique’s Follicle Strengthening Conditioner is available at Dollar Tree for less than $2. It’s specifically formulated with Keratin Amino Complex to target fine, thinning, and damaged hair. The nutrition conditioner leaves locks volumized and soft.

Keranique’s reputation precedes it—peep the $24 price tag on Amazon. So if you’re thinking about giving the conditioner a try, check your local Dollar Tree first.

3 Would Men’s 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

In case you didn’t hear, Barstool Sports came out with its own men’s hygiene line, including a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. The hair product is sold under the brand name “Would.”

It comes in two scents: Golden Hour (smells like smooth brandy and Madagascar vanilla) and Summer House (smells like coastal lavender and sea salt). The dual-action soap costs $20 on Amazon, but eagle-eyed TikTokers found it for only $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

4 Foamie Shampoo Bar

Foamie is a pH-optimized, coconut oil shampoo bar. You can get 30 uses out of a single bar, which isn’t a bad deal for $1.25.

“This is great if you have a camper, or you’re going camping and can’t carry a lot of [shower product] bottles with you,” says TikToker @shopwithkeke.

It costs $11 on Amazon, so you know the drill.

5 L’Oreal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner

The L’Oreal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner promises up to 16 hours of smudge-resistant wear. The eye pencil, which is only available in classic black, is designed with a built-in sharpener and smudger for a clean, precise application.

Pro tip: Its $1.25 price tag at Dollar Tree is an unbeatable bargain, compared to its $12.77 retail value.