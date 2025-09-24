7 Best New Dollar Tree Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

PSA: Fall makeup has arrived at Dollar Tree! Last week, we reported on the retailer’s new high-end beauty line, the Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection, and now, Dollar Tree is rolling out the welcome mat for its autumn-inspired beauty products. In the wise words of TikToker @yourtiktocksister, “Grab your purse, grab your keys, and run to Dollar Tree. These are gonna go fast!”

RELATED: 5 Dollar Tree Drunk Elephant Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Pouty Lipzz Plumping Lip Gloss

Hitting Dollar Tree shelves this week is a new plumping lip gloss from Pouty Lipzz, as TikToker @mamaandbabe found. The paraben-free gloss promises to give your lips “up to 40 percent more volume.” You can wear it on its own or layer it over your favorite lipstick, lip liner, or tinted lip gloss for extra shine.

2 Beauty Impressions Roll-On Lip Oil

If you like how plumping lip gloss leaves your lips shiny and hydrated, but aren’t a fan of the plumping effect, opt for a roll-on lip oil instead, like shopper @sandradeebeauty01 shared. This one from Beauty Impressions is formulated with collagen. It’s also clear, so you can use it solo or with other lip products—just keep in mind that it’s lightweight and less sticky than a plumping formula.

3 Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Perfumes

As Best Life previously reported, the Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection dropped this month at Dollar Tree, and every item is just $4. That’s a bit of a hike compared to the store’s standard $1.25 price tag; however, it’s a higher-end brand, and you’re getting more product for the cost.

The collection includes four new perfumes: Rouge Royal, Pétale Sucré, Rose Etoile, and Sage Marine. According to TikToker Sandra Dee Gonzales, Rouge Royal and Rose Etoile are the frontrunners.

4 L.A. Colors Autumn-Inspired Eyeshadow Palettes

Dollar Tree unveiled the new L.A. Colors fall makeup collection this week. It features three new eyeshadow palettes, each of which comes with three “gorgeous velvety colors,” says @yourtiktocksister on TikTok.

The palettes are called “Pumpkin Spice,” “Sugar and Spice,” and “Everything Nice.” They range from dusty browns, neutrals, and rosy blushes; each palette has a corner, base, and crease shade.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 L.A. Colors Liquid Eyeliner

Also new to the L.A. Colors fall collection are two felt-tip liquid eyeliners. They’re available in both black and brown, ringing up at $1.25 each.

6 L.A. Colors Autumn-Inspired Blush

The product display also showcases three new fall-inspired blushes, including “Gourd-geous,” “Get Cozy,” “Hello Ya’ll.” They have “warm and smooth” undertones, making them perfect for autumn, per @yourtiktocksister.

7 L.A. Colors Lip Gloss

Of course, the collection wouldn’t be complete without lip gloss. You can pick up a shade of burgundy called “Feelin’ Grateful,” or go for “Sweetie Pie,” which resembles a rosy pink, and there’s also a caramel brown shade called “Sweater Weather.”