7 Best New Walmart Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Walmart is a great store to shop for all your beauty needs, from expensive, luxury perfumes to budget-friendly makeup and skincare. Like all other store aisles, they always get in brand new and exciting products and offer them at competitive prices. Here are the 7 best Walmart beauty finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Pumpkin Shampoo That Reminds Shoppers of Fall

Pumpkin spice is everywhere, including Walmart’s haircare aisle. Native Limited Edition Moisturizing Shampoo, Vanilla Cream and Pumpkin, combines vanilla, cream, and caramel with pumpkin. “Amazing,” writes a shopper. I love this smell; it reminds me of fall.” Another adds, ” I love this; it’s great on my hair.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Halloween Nails

Walmart has so many fun Halloween nails in stock, including Salon Perfect Halloween Fall Artificial Fake Press-On Nails, 403 Magnetic Brown, which costs just $6.97 and includes 30 nails, glue, and everything else needed for application.

3 A Trendy New Bubble Skincare Product

All the tweens are obsessed with the Bubble Skincare brand. Walmart just got Bubble Skincare Cosmic Silk Hydrating Milky Toner. “Literally cleared my skin and made my skin flawless. Packaging is fun but not my fave- I feel like I’ve wasted some product because of it coming out!! Overall definitely recommend!! Especially for dry skin! So hydrating!! The base is very silky. The ingredients are really good!!” writes a shopper. “So lightweight and glowy!” adds another. “I love the milky texture — it sinks in fast and leaves my skin super soft with a natural glow. Not sticky at all. It has great ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides that really help keep my skin hydrated and support my barrier.”

4 The “Best” Tinted Sunscreen

I love tinted moisturizer and can’t wait to try e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint Mineral SPF 50, Tinted Moisturizer. Walmart has 16 color options, each $18. “This is the best tinted sunscreen I have ever used! It blends into my skin perfectly, and the color match is spot on with my skin color and undertone( light 6 cool for me). I seriously think I will wear this as foundation year round; the color & coverage is that good. It looks so natural on me, yet covers all those little imperfections that need covering. This is a true 5 star winner. And for a bit more glamour, I just add a bit of Halo Glow filter over it for an evening glow; perfect!” writes a shopper. “Light and glowy,” adds another.

5 A “Moisturizing Yet Not Greasy” Lip Gloss

Shoppers are also excited about Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm, Sheer Berry, $9.97. “This lip balm is so moisturizing yet not greasy. It’s like a hybrid of a lip balm and lip gloss. I felt the difference in hydration of my lips from just one use. A week’s worth of use left my lips looking very renewed,” one says.

6 A Trendy Cream “Worth the Hype”

Another trendy new product, Starface Star Cream + Salicylic Acid, $15.74, is creating a buzz. “This star cream is definitely worth the money. Honestly this is something that I would buy my teen. It’s a fun start into getting your skin care regime together. This star cream made my face feel soft and moisturized all day long. There wasn’t a scent to this cream but it definitely did its job.I didn’t know Starface made these products, not now I am excited to see what else they have,” writes a shopper. “Moisture without feeling greasy,” another adds. “This product made my skin feel soft. It doesn’t have a scent which I appreciate. I usually avoid wearing moisturizer because I am worried I will break out but this product absorbed quickly and did not make my face feel greasy.”

RELATED: Merch Trucks, a Wellness Push, and More: 5 Big Walmart Changes Happening Now.

7 A Great Makeup Organizer

And, to organize all your new products, get the HBlife Makeup Organizer with Brush Holder for Vanity, $29.69. “Sleek and Organized,” writes a shopper. “This is an excellent piece for organization. It holds my skin care and makeup and keeps it well organized for easy access. it looks very nice on my dressing table. it will be easy to clean when needed. It’s well made. I’m happy I made this purchase.”