The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention Walmart shoppers: So many new arrivals are trickling into stores and onto the Walmart website this fall. If you are on the hunt for new kitchen goodies, ranging from small appliances that make cooking easier to high-tech cutting boards, adorable fall-themed mugs, and a gourmet espresso machine, you are in luck. Here are the 7 best new Walmart kitchen items hitting shelves this week.

1 These Sleek Titanium Cutting Boards

I never knew that metal cutting boards existed. This MegecyTitanium Cutting Board-3 pack has three boards designed to make chopping and slicing easier. The food-grade material is non-stick and cleans more easily for less potential contamination. Get all three for $44.99.

RELATED: 7 Surprising Shopping Perks Beating Amazon.

2 The Prettiest Slow Cooker I’ve Ever Seen, Designed by Drew Barrymore

Get a slow cooker, but make it gorgeous. Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker, White Icing by Drew Barrymore, $64.38 is “Truly beautiful,” says one shopper. “I love the Beautiful brand! I waited to order until the pink was back in stock and I am so happy that I did.” Another agrees. Amazing product!!!! Set it and forget it large capacity ease of use sleek design!!!! 10/10 highly recommend!!”

3 Pumpkin Stoneware

‘Tis the season for pumpkin everything. The Pioneer Woman Ceramic Pumpkin 2 Cup Mini Cocottes with Lids Set of 3, Orange, $21.95, are perfect for making mini pumpkin desserts. One shopper uses them for pies, noting they are “adorable” and “Perfect for single servings!”

4 And, Stackable Pumpkin Mugs

Way To Celebrate Halloween Pumpkin Stackable Mug set with Iron Rack will make everyone in the family feel festive while drinking coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and pumpkin spice drinks. Each set comes with a rack and four mugs. “Saw this item from an influencer and had to have it,” writes a shopper. “HAPPY Halloween~ So fun! Makes me smile every time I look at them! Cute,” adds another.

5 An Affordable Espresso Machine

De’Longhi Linea Classic Espresso Machine is a “Great little machine,” writes a shopper. “Really like the machine, especially for the price point. We had a much more expensive machine prior and had a lot of problems. Cleaning was a pain, this machine is so easy to clean. You save so much money from going to coffee shops. Fun to learn to do it at home on your own.” Another adds it is a “Great buy. First time using a proper espresso machine and couldn’t be happier with the choice of machine. It only took a couple of days to get hang of it and now I’m loving having coffee at home and saving a fortune.”

RELATED: 7 Best TJ Maxx Bedding Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now.

6 A Pretty New Dinnerware Set

I am obsessed with this MALACASA 12 Pieces Dinnerware Set, which comes with all the dishes needed for a party of four. I love this “white orchid” pattern. “Elegant plates and bowls,” writes a shopper. “Very nice design and good quality ceramic. Cute pattern and elegant color. My friends like it too. It’s kind heavy because many pieces in one box. Well packed.” Another suggests ordering a few sets. “They are beautiful and excellently priced. The color is a royal bright blue. The quality is excellent. They are heavy duty and dishwasher safe. They are true to size according to what is listed in the info.”

7 Stackable Measuring Cups and Spoons

If you need a matching set, order LeeHaven Measuring Cups & Spoons Set. It comes with five measuring cups (1/8, 1/4, 1/3 , 1/2 , 1 cup), and five spoons (1/4, 1/2 , 1 tsp, 1/2, 1 tbsp) in a pretty aqua blue color.