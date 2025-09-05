7 Best TJ Maxx Bedding Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you due for a bedding refresh? Whenever I am in the market for a new set of sheets, pillows, blankets, or anything else for my bed, I always check stores like Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx first. These discount stores sell equally high-quality linens to major department stores and home goods brands at a fraction of the price. From high thread count sheets to cozy blankets, here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx bedding finds shoppers are grabbing right now.

1 A Spooky But Sophisticated Set of Halloween Sheets

I love that T.J. Maxx always has upscale-looking Halloween decorations. This set of Peri Home Spooky Toile Sheets is spooky but also sophisticated for the season. And, the price is right, from $19.99 for a twin set up to $29.99 for a queen.

2 A Classy Seersucker Quilt

Seersucker stripes are timeless and a great look for a bedroom. This Boundary Stripe Cotton Seersucker Quilt, starting at $39, looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn for hundreds more.

RELATED: 11 Best Items You Should Always Buy at T.J. Maxx.

3 High Thread Count Sheets

T.J. Maxx is also a great resource for high thread count sheets. This Montebello 1000tc Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, $59.99 to $69.99 depending on size, adds a luxurious look to your bedroom. And, at night, you will feel like you are dreaming in luxury.

4 This Cozy, Americana Throw Blanket

Pendleton is an iconic American brand, and I’m always surprised when I find it at HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx. I will order this Pendleton Icon Sherpa Throw, an uber cozy 50 by 70 blanket for only $29.99. It also makes a great gift item.

5 A Gorgeous Set of Bow Sheets

The preppy look is all the rage right now. My daughter wants everything in her room to be decorated in bowls. This Cupcakes & Cashmere Lace Bow Sheet Set, just $16.99 for a twin, is a gorgeous bedding set complete with sheets and pillow cases. They even come in a cute storage pouch.

6 A Super Soft Blanket

You can never have too many soft blankets, am I right? The ENVOGUE Leopard Chenille Snuggle Blanket is on sale for $29 and makes a great holiday gift. It is queen-sized, but you can also use it on your sofa. I love the print of the blanket, with adorable leopards.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves in September.

7 A Set of Designer Sheets

I love everything William Morris, including this 200tc Leaf Sheet Set. It’s just neutral enough to work with most color schemes, but the pattern is super expensive-looking. The set starts at $49.99 for a queen.