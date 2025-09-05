 Skip to content
7 Best TJ Maxx Bedding Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now

Shoppers are grabbing these TJ Maxx bedding deals, from chic sheets to cozy blankets.

September 5, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you due for a bedding refresh? Whenever I am in the market for a new set of sheets, pillows, blankets, or anything else for my bed, I always check stores like Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx first. These discount stores sell equally high-quality linens to major department stores and home goods brands at a fraction of the price. From high thread count sheets to cozy blankets, here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx bedding finds shoppers are grabbing right now.

1
A Spooky But Sophisticated Set of Halloween Sheets

toile T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I love that T.J. Maxx always has upscale-looking Halloween decorations. This set of Peri Home Spooky Toile Sheets is spooky but also sophisticated for the season. And, the price is right, from $19.99 for a twin set up to $29.99 for a queen.

2
A Classy Seersucker Quilt

seersucker quilt T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Seersucker stripes are timeless and a great look for a bedroom. This Boundary Stripe Cotton Seersucker Quilt, starting at $39, looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn for hundreds more.

RELATED: 11 Best Items You Should Always Buy at T.J. Maxx.

3
High Thread Count Sheets

montebello sheets T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx is also a great resource for high thread count sheets. This Montebello 1000tc Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, $59.99 to $69.99 depending on size, adds a luxurious look to your bedroom. And, at night, you will feel like you are dreaming in luxury.

4
This Cozy, Americana Throw Blanket

pendleton blanket T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Pendleton is an iconic American brand, and I’m always surprised when I find it at HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx. I will order this Pendleton Icon Sherpa Throw, an uber cozy 50 by 70 blanket for only $29.99. It also makes a great gift item.

5
A Gorgeous Set of Bow Sheets

bow sheets T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

The preppy look is all the rage right now. My daughter wants everything in her room to be decorated in bowls. This Cupcakes & Cashmere Lace Bow Sheet Set, just $16.99 for a twin, is a gorgeous bedding set complete with sheets and pillow cases. They even come in a cute storage pouch.

6
A Super Soft Blanket

 

leopard blanket T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

You can never have too many soft blankets, am I right? The ENVOGUE Leopard Chenille Snuggle Blanket is on sale for $29 and makes a great holiday gift. It is queen-sized, but you can also use it on your sofa. I love the print of the blanket, with adorable leopards.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves in September.

7
A Set of Designer Sheets

william morris T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I love everything William Morris, including this 200tc Leaf Sheet Set. It’s just neutral enough to work with most color schemes, but the pattern is super expensive-looking. The set starts at $49.99 for a queen.

