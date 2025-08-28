7 Best T.J. Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Another week, another shipment of new arrivals arrives at your local T.J. Maxx store. This week, the website has some fantastic new items, especially in the home department. From classy but festive Halloween decorations to picture frames and organizing essentials, there are so many things that will likely sell out fast. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Classy Halloween Throw Blanket

I love Halloween decorations, but so often find the majority of them, well, cheesy. T.J. Maxx has some really classy and cool options, like this Novogratz Feather Happy Pumpkin Throw, which is just $24.99 compared to $38 retail. The Halloween-themed blanket is soft and comfy with a feathered finish. It also comes in a purple version and a pink one with ghosts.

2 This Coastal Chic Picture Frame

T.J. Maxx is an excellent resource for picture frames. This Sixtrees 5×7 Textured Arch Tabletop Picture Frame, $6.99 throws serious coastal chic-slash-Grandmillennial vibes with an arched frame and gold tone finish. I think it looks five times as expensive as it actually is.

RELATED: T.J. Maxx “Very Confident” It Can Weather Tariffs, and Shoppers Are Taking Note.

3 A Regal Horse Statue

I love the equestrian look and timelessness of this Three Hands 15.75×5.5 Horse Decor On Base, $79.99. The imported piece is a definite statement-maker. Trust me: Nobody will ever guess you got it at T.J. Maxx.

4 An Expensive Looking Throw Pillow

I’ve said it before, and I say it on repeat: T.J. Maxx is the best place for throw pillows. This Canaan Made In Usa 22×22 Cheetah Velvet Textured Pillow, $39.99, looks like an interior designer picked it out. I love the fern color and textured velvet design.

5 Snake Kitchen or Bathroom Towels

I am obsessed with this set of three Zadora Cotton Snake Kitchen Towels, another classier kind of Halloween decoration. The trio is just $14.99 and can be reused seasonally for years to come.

6 A Timeless Coffee Table Book

It’s not too early to start planning holiday shopping. I love gifting coffee table books, and this Prestel Publishing The Birds Of America Book is stunning. The $24.99 book features 435 Audubon original watercolors, perfect for any birdwatcher or art book lover. Not your style? Check out the many other titles available on the website, or head to your local store.

RELATED: 6 T.J. Maxx Le Creuset Finds That Are $160 Cheaper Right Now.

7 And, Clear Stackable Drawers

T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods sell the best organizing tools. I can find a million ways to use this set MDesign Stacking Organizer, which comes with two drawers per set for $39.99. Whatever types of organizing things you need, always check your local store before paying full retail elsewhere.