T.J. Maxx “Very Confident” It Can Weather Tariffs, and Shoppers Are Taking Note

The earnings reports speak for themselves: More and more Americans are flocking to T.J. Maxx for discounted clothing, seasonal decór, beauty and bath products, and home essentials. While other retail giants, like Walmart and Amazon, have enacted price hikes due to tariffs, T.J. Maxx has been able to sidestep the issue altogether. In fact, the company is “very confident” it can weather tariffs for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond Is Opening 300 New Stores—5 Things We Know So Far.

T.J. Maxx’s parent company is flourishing and dodging tariffs.

TJX Companies’ Q2 2026 fiscal earnings exceeded Wall Street predictions, despite tariff threats and changes in consumer shopping habits.

Net sales were up seven percent, and consolidated comparable sales increased four percent from Q2 2025, according to the report. The company netted $27.5 billion in sales during the first half of fiscal 2026—a six percent increase from the year prior. Meanwhile, net income came in at $2.3 billion for the first six months of Fiscal 2026.

“Customer transactions were up at every division as we saw strong demand at each of our U.S. and international businesses. Our teams across the Company successfully executed our off-price business fundamentals to deliver an exciting treasure hunt of merchandise at great value to our customers, every day,” said TJX Companies CEO Ernie Herman.

Wall Street projected $14.13 billion in revenue, which TJX Companies surpassed by $27 million. Earnings per share came in at $1.10, compared to the initial $1.01 projection.

“With our strong second quarter profit results, we are raising our full-year guidance for both pretax profit margin and earnings per share,” he continued. “The third quarter is off to a strong start, and I am very confident in our position as we enter the second half of the year.”

RELATED: 7 Secrets T.J. Maxx Doesn’t Want You to Know.

T.J. Maxx runs a tariff-proof business model.

Macy’s, Ross, Best Buy, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Walmart are just a few of the hundreds of retailers that’ve unwillingly succumbed to the pressures of President Trump’s imposed tariffs on overseas goods. However, T.J. Maxx’s unique operational design has been proven to be tariff-proof thus far.

As Best Life previously explained, “Instead of importing merchandise directly from factories overseas, the retailer buys excess inventory from designer brands after it’s already in the U.S. In fact, T.J. Maxx benefits when other retailers experience supply chain disruptions, canceled orders, or overproduction. It will swoop in and buy those excess items, then resell them in its 1,322 store locations across the country at a steep discount.”

This business model seemingly acts as a loophole for avoiding tariff-related price hikes. As a result, T.J. Maxx is able to maintain prices that are 20 percent to 60 percent lower than its competitors.

Herman told analysts on a call, “We’ve been navigating in the tariff environment by just staying simple and pure to that model,” per a CNBC report.

“The view from TJX is that regardless of tariffs they will still be able to maintain way more competitive prices than mainstream retailers,” Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, previously told CNN. “In other words, even if prices do generally rise because of tariffs, TJX will still be relatively cheaper.”

RELATED: 5 Stores Closing 100s of Locations, From JCPenney to Starbucks.

TJX Companies is aiming to open 1,300-plus locations globally.

In 2024, TJX Companies announced plans to open 1,300-plus locations across its global portfolio. This includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra, and HomeSense. So far, the TJX family has added at least 111 new store addresses to its rolodex.

In August alone, T.J. Maxx launched six new stores in four states plus Washington D.C., while Marshalls opened five new locations.

Marshalls’ physical footprint will expand once again in September, with the addition of five new stores. Meanwhile, HomeSense is opening another location in Florida. Sierra recently celebrated grand openings in California, Illinois, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, and Washington, per their website. A new store is projected to open next month in Texas.