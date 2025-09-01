The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is coming, and there is no better time to visit your local Walmart store (or even just the website) to check out all of the new and exciting decorations. I added so many awesome home items from the store’s Mainstay collection to my cart. Here are the 7 best new Walmart decor items hitting shelves this week, including pumpkin spice candles, inexpensive lamps, and cozy blankets.

1 A Ceramic Boot Vase

Country western decor is hot right now. If you want to infuse the look into your home, try this Mainstays White and Gold Cowgirl Boot Ceramic Vase, 7.3″ L x 9″ H, which features a unique cowgirl boot shape with a glossy white finish and gold trim. “This is a cute and simple decor item that elevates my living room! I like the size as it fits well on my shelves and it is sturdy on its own! I like the white color that works well with so many color schemes and I want to put flowers in it!” writes a shopper. “Stylish, sturdy, and versatile — the perfect quirk,” adds another. “I love the unique design of this cowgirl boot vase — it’s such a fun statement piece for any room! It’s sturdy, well-made, and versatile enough to use for flowers, pens, or as a decorative accent. The white finish matches any decor style, and the size is just right for shelves or tabletops. Definitely worth it for the price.”

2 This Cozy Fur Blanket

You can never have too many cozy fur throws. This Mainstays by Becky G. & Alejandra Ivory Faux Fur Throw, 50″ x 60″ is a “nice soft throw blanket, great for gifts,” per shoppers. “Who doesn’t love a good soft furry blanket. I love draping a blanket over my couch to give it some style, and then there’s always a soft blanket ready to use at any time. This is the perfect size for my kiddos to curl under and take a nap with. The material is so soft and cuddly. I love the checkered design to mix it up a bit. This washed up nice too with a little bleach to keep it bright, and I dried on low heat.”

3 A Clean, White Decorative Bowl

Class up your home with this Mainstays Scalloped White Decorative Tabletop Bowl. “A great little bowl!” one shopper rights. “It’s a perfect little bowl. The size the shape are just so nice and it can be used anywhere for anything – bedroom, bathroom, kitchen – you name it. It’s lightweight, functional, a very. nice little bowl, I highly recommend it,” they said. “Love this little dish. Stylish but simple. Would also make a lovely gift,” adds another.

4 A Chic, Pumpkin Spice Candle

Pumpkin spice season is here. Shoppers love this Mainstays by Becky G. & Alejandra 3-Wick Pumpkin Spice Candle, Yellow Stripes, 13 oz. “The design is pretty and the smell is great,” ne shopper writes about the candle, “that captures the enchanting aroma of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon.”

5 A One-and-Done Votive Centerpiece

Adding a one-and-done centerpiece is a great way to dress up your table. This Mainstays Decorative Black Metal Tealight Votive Candleholder Centerpiece with Faux Florals, 8″ is an easy way to do it. “Very cute table center piece. It does require bending and finessing the greenery to cover the base interior before use if you want it to look nice,” one person writes. “It looks great in my home. Beautiful!!” adds another.

6 A Striking Table Lamp

This Mainstays 12.75″H Mini Green Glass Stripe Table Lamp with White Lamp Shade Is the “perfect little, beautiful lamp,” writes a shopper. “This is a beautiful little lamp, perfect for a nightstand or end table reading lamp, or use to light any area or corner of the home. The color adds such a nice and soothing touch to the decor and would fit in nicely with any decorating theme from beachy to elegant.”

7 A Velvet Bolster Pillow

Shoppers also love this Mainstays Velvet Bolster Pillow – 8″x18″, “velvety soft and comfy,” says a shopper. “I was looking for a way to dress up my entry way bench but had trouble finding the right size pillow! Received this velvet bolster from Influenster and it’s the perfect fit for my little bench! It adds a special touch without taking room away from the seat. It’s velvety soft and a nice soft brown color that can fit in a variety of color schemes. I can’t speak for the durability because I’ve only had it for a short time, but it seems like it will last forever as an accent pillow that doesn’t get used or touched much! Very cute and a good way to add a little character to my space.”