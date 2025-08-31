 Skip to content
Daily Living

5 Best Walmart Halloween Finds That Look Just Like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn

Why spend a cauldron full of cash when you can spook up your space for a steal?

August 31, 2025
August 31, 2025
Shopping at Anthropologie and Pottery Barn may make your Halloween party picture-perfect, but holiday hauls from top-tier retailers unfortunately come with premium prices. Snagging decor dupes at discounted rates is a fang-tastic idea because—let’s face it—your guests, however sophisticated, won’t know the difference between designer cobwebs and budget-friendly ones. When you shop at Walmart, you can get all the thrills and chills of Halloween without haunting your bank account—leaving you a bigger budget for candy, costumes, or that fog machine you’ve been eyeing.

1
Ghost Charm Glasses

ghost drinking glasses from Anthropologie and Walmart
Anthropologie + Walmart; Design by Best Life

At Anthropologie, you could spend $32 on two Halloween-themed glasses to celebrate spooky season, but you’ll pay just a fraction of that price by picking up a pair of the same design at Walmart instead.

Their Way to Celebrate 12-ounce Halloween Ghosts Charm Drinking Glass costs just $5.97 for a set of two glasses, and has a nearly identical look to Anthropologie’s bougier barware. Both feature black speckled glass adorned with cute ghost charms—just right for your next Halloween party.

2
Pumpkin Charm Glasses

pumpkin drinking glasses from Anthropologie and Walmart
Anthropologie + Walmart; Design by Best Life

Love the concept of those cute ghost glasses, but prefer a lighter look? At the same reduced rate, you can stock your shelves with Walmart’s white-speckled glasses from the same collection, covered in fall-friendly pumpkins. You won’t be able to tell the difference between Anthropologie’s original drinkware and their discounted dupe, but your wallet certainly will.

3
Ceramic Pumpkin Bowls with Lids

ceramic pumpkins from Anthropologie and Walmart
Anthropologie + Walmart; Design by Best Life

Anthropologie’s Ceramic Pumpkin Tureen would make the perfect finishing touch to any fall-themed place setting, but you can save significantly by buying similarly styled bowls from Walmart instead.

While the original look will set you back another $32, Walmart offers its own handmade, high-quality take on the pumpkin bowl for just $7.71 per piece.

4
Ghost-Shaped Treat Bowl

ghost-shaped treat bowls from Pottery Barn and Walmart
Pottery Barn + Walmart; Design by Best Life

Ghost-themed servingware shouldn’t come with ghastly prices that make your purchase feel more trick than treat. Yet Pottery Barn has only sort of gotten the message: They recently cut costs on their Gus the Ghost Stoneware Snack Bowl, meaning you’ll now pay $54.97 instead of $99.

If that still strikes you as too much to pay for something you’ll use just a few times each fall, you can get the same look at Walmart for just $24.99.

5
Rattan Bat Decorations

rattan bat Halloween decorations from Anthropologie and Walmart
Anthropologie + Walmart; Design by Best Life

You can always count on Anthropologie to come up with classy holiday decor, but that doesn’t mean you need to pay premium prices. While their Rattan Bat decorations will run you between $72 and $148 per piece, depending on size, you can get a two-pack of Walmart’s nearly-identical design for just $23.52.

