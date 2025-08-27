Spirit Halloween Opens 1,500 Stores With 1 Very Exciting Change

If you’ve stepped into any store recently, be it Walmart, HomeGoods, or Costco, you were most certainly greeted with a late-summer Halloween display. And in keeping with this expedited holiday season, Spirit Halloween has already begun opening 1,500 stores across the country. But this year, the Halloween mega-store has made one very exciting change.

Spirit Halloween sells everything from costumes and makeup to decorations and home decor.

As Best Life previously reported, “Brick-and-mortar Spirit Halloween stores come and go annually and only stay open for a few months of the year. As a result, the company doesn’t have to enter a long-term lease or commit to a new storefront.”

“In fact, you’ve probably noticed that Spirit Halloween stores literally ‘pop up’ in larger spaces that other retailers have recently abandoned—and you might have also taken note of how quickly they set up shop,” we added.

To that point, the store takes only about a week to open, which is why it’s not surprising that 1,500 Spirit Halloweens will welcome shoppers across North America this year. In some cases, they’ll take over old Party City and Rite Aid locations.

According to USA Today, the openings have already commenced, and 900 locations will be up and running by the end of this month, with the remaining storefronts open by the end of September.

And this year, more than 1,000 of these locations will feature an immersive in-store experience known as Madison Scare Park, a play on New York City’s famous Madison Square Park that’s inspired by “the gritty allure of underground subways,” states a press release.

The experience features a haunted subway platform, complete with “show-stopping animatronics” that include “Twisted Grandma, a frightful twist on candy dispensers with Trick or Treat Pete” and Jack the Reaper. (The animatronics are also available for sale.)

Shoppers will also find highly anticipated costumes from Squid Game, Marvel, Wicked, and more.

You can find your nearest Spirit Halloween location here, and you can apply for seasonal work here.

Last Year, Spirit Halloween experimented with leaving 10 stores open after Oct. 31 and transforming them into Spirit Christmas, which sold decorations, stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, and more. They also offered families the chance to have their photo taken with Santa. The company hasn’t yet announced any Spirit Christmas plans for this year.