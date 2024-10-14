There's a Hot New Destination for Christmas Decorations—And the Retailer Might Surprise You

Changing leaves, brisk morning air, checkered flannel shirts, and pumpkin spice everything are just some of the telltale signs that autumn has officially arrived. Another sign? The grand reopening of your neighborhood Spirit Halloween store. The seasonal retail chain is a one-stop shop for all things spooky season, from Halloween decorations to costume kits and makeup. Typically, the store shutters its doors soon after Oct. 31—but that won’t be the case for all locations this year because Santa Claus is coming to town!

The North Pole is taking over select Spirit Halloween stores in all its garland, tinsel, and twinkle lights glory. The company announced plans to bring “aisles full of Christmas magic” to customers through its newest Spirit store iteration: Spirit Christmas.

“ Spirit Christmas is a new concept for us, and we’re hopeful it will resonate with our customers,” a spokesperson for Spirit Halloween told CNBC. “Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween.”

So, what will Spirit Christmas offer? Much like its sister store, Spirit Christmas will have eye-catching decor and inflatables, plus other festive tidings like stocking stuffers and apparel. Customers can also stock up on gift-giving essentials like wrapping paper.

Families will have the option to complete their visit with a complimentary photo with Santa. (Customers can skip the line by reserving their spot ahead of time online.) At the end, swing by the Spirit Christmas mail center to drop off your Santa letter.

“ Guests can meet Santa for their annual Christmas card photo and receive a free digital postcard featuring you and Santa,” a spokesperson told People. “Wander through the life-sized gingerbread village, where you can mail your letter to Santa at the North Pole and find out whether you’ve been naughty or nice.”

In this first rollout, the company will open a total of 10 Spirit Christmas stores across the Northeast. Some will replace existing Spirit Halloween storefronts, with others popping up in new locations. According to CNBC, the company’s flagship store in Mays Landing, N.J., will host its grand opening on Oct. 18. The nine remaining locations will open in early November.

Here is the full list of every Spirit Christmas location opening this fall: