15 New Halloween Decorations From Dollar Tree for Just $1.25

Some years, it can be hard to get fully into the Halloween spirit if you’re working with the same old box of decorations you’ve had on hand for years. But if you’re hoping to add to your collection, you can build out your stockpile without paying a fortune, thanks to stores like Dollar Tree. Shoppers are taking to social media to show that the bargain chain has plenty of items on hand that can make your home look its best for the spooky season. Read on for the best new Halloween decorations from Dollar Tree that you can get for just $1.25.

RELATED: Dollar Tree's Fall Candles Are Just Like Those From Amazon and Crate & Barrel for $38 Cheaper.

1 | Syringe Party Favors Copyright @thatsjanexy / TikTok Halloween is arguably the holiday where you can get most creative with decor—especially if you’re entertaining. In a recent video, TikTok user @thatsjanexy points out clever syringes that can be used to hand out drinks or other treats. “We are throwing a Halloween party, so these are a must!” she says.

2 | Faux Fall Foliage and Spooky Plants Copyright @katelynsterlingb / TikTok Going DIY with decorations is often the best way to come up with the most memorable looks. This includes fake plants, which Dollar Tree has in droves this year. In her recent video, TikTok user @katelynsterlingb shows off her haul from the store, including a bunch of faux fall foliage . “Going to use these in a hanging basket on my front door!” she explains in a caption. In another video, @byhisgrazetn comes across an aisle filled with even spookier options. She especially loves black and purple flowers, complete with eyeballs inside the bloom and spiders on the stems. “Do not sleep on your local Dollar Tree for 2024!” she tells viewers.

3 | Decorative Bowls Copyright @lovekayzee / TikTok Whether it’s candy for trick-or-treaters, snacks for a party, or just a festive way to store fruit on your countertop for October, bowls are a big part of Halloween. Fortunately, there are plenty of options you can pick up from Dollar Tree that will have your home looking great. In her video, @thatsjanexy points out a few she sees on the shelf that comes in a ghost, spider, or pumpkin print. “These are so cute and so good to put food and stuff in,” she says. Looking for something even more creative ? A video from user @lovekayzee shows there are also spider web bowls available in orange, purple, and black.

4 | Velvet Skulls Copyright @byhisgrazetn / TikTok Coming up with a creepy motif can be easy with the right supplies. In her video, @byhisgrazetn gushes about simple yet spooky velvet skulls that are perfect for a mantle, shelf, or table centerpiece for just $1.25 apiece. RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Share 18 Must-Grab Travel Items for $1.25.

5 | Glowing Jack-O-Lantern Copyright @katelynsterlingb / TikTok Carving a pumpkin is a quintessential fall activity, but sometimes they’re a little too messy for indoor decor. Instead, @katelynsterlingb suggests picking up a glowing jack-o-lantern from Dollar Tree instead for the same effect—for just $5. “Painting this for a Pottery Barn terracotta dupe,” she explains in a caption.

6 | LED String Lights Copyright @thatsjanexy / TikTok String lights aren’t just for the December holidays: With the right supplies, they can also be a great way to decorate for Halloween. In her video, @thatsjanexy finds small versions she calls “so adorable” that are available for just $1.25 apiece. They’re also available in multiple shapes and colors, including jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, and bats.

7 | Colored LED Lightbulbs Copyright @lovekayzee / TikTok And it’s not just string lights that can come in handy! Swapping out your lightbulbs with different colored versions can create the ultimate spooky ambiance for your front porch or at a Halloween party. In her video, @lovekayzee picks up three different LED versions that come in purple, orange, and red and cost just $1.25 each.

8 | Hanging Decorations Copyright @thatsjanexy / TikTok Whether it’s going up in your front yard or in your entryway, hanging decorations can help complete that creepy look you’re going for. In her video, @byhisgrazetn finds several different versions of the spooky ornaments that cost just $1.25 each. “These are three feet!” she says of the items, which include a skeleton, ghost, and jack-o-lantern options. “I was gonna make one, but I think I’ll just get these.”

9 | Creepy Cloth Copyright @lovekayzee / TikTok One of the best ways to decorate on a budget is to find an item that can take your normal furniture and make it look a little spookier. For @katelynsterlingb, this includes “creepy cloth,” which can be draped practically anywhere to get the look you’re going for. “A classic spooky vibe for a mantle/entry table/mirror,” she writes in a caption. RELATED: 6 Fall Decor Finds at Aldi That Look Exactly Like Pottery Barn for $191 Cheaper.

10 | Colored Fake Spider Webbing Copyright @byhisgrazetn / TikTok Faux spider webs have been one of the easiest ways to instantly make a room or yard spookier for Halloween for decades. But if you’re looking to get even more personalized with it, Dollar Tree has the classic decoration available in multiple colors, including white, orange, black, and purple. “Oh my god, I’m gonna use this everywhere,” @byhisgrazetn says in her video. “Love a good purple in my Halloween decor!”

11 | Window Decorations Copyright @lovekayzee / TikTok Need an extra touch to make glass surfaces in your home a little spookier? You can grab an eerie 11-piece sticky decoration set at Dollar Tree that’s perfect for windows, mirrors, and more.

12 | Stacking Pumpkins Copyright @mischellecristiano / TikTok Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, working in an item with a little height can help. Shoppers in particular seem to love the stacking pumpkins available at Dollar Tree, which run for $5 and reach 24 inches tall when assembled, according to a video from TikTok user @mischellecristiano. The best part? The trio of pumpkins nests neatly inside itself for easy storage once the holiday is over.

13 | Kitchen Gear Copyright @lovekayzee / TikTok Just because it’s not where you often entertain doesn’t mean your kitchen can’t get into the Halloween spirit, too. Besides bowls, @lovekayzee shows off other items that can add fun and useful touches, including a cute spider tea towel and a skeleton oven mitt. RELATED: 14 Halloween Finds at Five Below That Shoppers Say Are “The Best for So Cheap.”

14 | Paper Lanterns Copyright @lovekayzee / TikTok Looking for a unique lighting option? In her video, @lovekayzee points out a set of unique paper lanterns that are perfect for a party, wowing trick-or-treaters, or just creating an October ambiance for your home. There are also three different colors to pick from, including black with ghosts, an orange Jack-O-lantern, and white with spiders.