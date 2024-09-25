Dollar Tree's Fall Candles Are Just Like Those From Amazon and Crate & Barrel for $38 Cheaper

Spooky season is practically here, which means it is time to start boo-tifying your home. From faux spider webs and purple twinkling lights to jack-o'-lanterns and 12-foot animatronic skeletons , our shopping carts are filled with creepy, magical finds! Of course, it wouldn’t truly be fall without pumpkin-scented candles and festive taper candles, too. If you’re trying to save money this season, consider buying your fall candles from Dollar Tree. The discount retailer is selling candle dupes for expensive brands, including Crate & Barrel and Voluspa. Dollar Tree shoppers are also finding creative ways to DIY their favorite candle accessories for much less. See for yourself below.

1. Dupe for Voluspa Fall Candles Copyright @jewels_from_jewelsjewels_from_jewels / TikTok Voluspa is known for displaying its candles in decorative tins and ornate glass jars. But for those candle shopping on a budget, Voluspa’s price point may be out of reach. Luckily, Dollar Tree shoppers have found Voluspa dupes in both tins and glass jars that go for just $3 apiece. That’s $38 cheaper than on Amazon. The three-wick candles come in a range of cozy scents, including Mulled Wine, Sunburst Mandarin, Cinnamon Spice, and Vanilla Cashmere. “I never knew Dollar Tree to come out with a luxury candle line, but they’re definitely serving,” said TikTok user @jewels_from_jewels in “I never knew Dollar Tree to come out with a luxury candle line, but they’re definitely serving,” said TikTok user @jewels_from_jewels in a shopping haul clip . “They look so cute…get into these scents because sincerely Dollar Tree is stepping it up and they’re only $3!”

2. Dupe for Crate & Barrel Pumpkin Pillar Candle Dollar Tree Pillar candles are one of the most underrated fall decorations, mostly because of all the fun accessories that come with them. Whether you're making a candle wreath, a festive tablescape for Thanksgiving, or just looking for ways to exude cozy fall vibes all season long, you can't go wrong with pillar candles. And if you're a fan of Crate & Barrel's fall candle line, you'll be ecstatic to learn that Dollar Tree is selling a dupe for the retailer's beloved Pumpkin Pillar Candle. The scent is called Pumpkin Ginger Ale. It retails for only $1.25, compared to Crate & Barrel's $13 price tag.

3. Dupe for Amazon LED Halloween Taper Candles Copyright @intiffsclosetintiffscloset / TikTok Dollar Tree is selling spooky taper candles just in time for Halloween. Available in white and orange, they have prints of flying bats and spider webs. They’re a cheaper version of Amazon’s LED Halloween Taper Candles, which cost $29 for a six-pack. Plus, you can actually light them. “Ya’ll are not going to believe what I found at Dollar Tree for $1.25,” TikTok user @ntiffscloset teased in a video. She wrote in the caption, “How cute are these bat tapered candles?!”