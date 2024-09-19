14 Halloween Finds at Five Below That Shoppers Say Are “The Best for So Cheap”

Depending on how dedicated you are, Halloween presents arguably the best opportunity to deck out your home inside and out for the season. But instead of running out for an oversized lawn ornament, you can rely on affordable standbys with some simple yet effective decorations that are available at Five Below.

In a recent video, TikTok user @llove.monicaa gushes about the array of wall decor and table toppers that now dominate the retailer’s shelves. She points out various sizes of pumpkins, wreaths, faux spiders, and more that range in price from $3 to $5, exclaiming: “These are so good!”

User @eden_howells recently posted a similar video touring the store’s offerings, saying they have “the best stuff for so cheap.”

And the items don’t just look scary good: User @michiganmanda says the prices on a lot of the decorations were “very surprising,” even beating out similar items at competitors like Walmart and Home Depot.

“They have them here, and they’re literally half the price! They do light up, and they’re exactly the same—and in my opinion, some of these are cuter! It’s going to save you some money,” she gushes.

So, if you’re looking to avoid a scary high budget, this could end up being your one-stop shopping option. Read on for the best Halloween finds at Five Below.

1. Seasonal Doormats Copyright @eden_howells / TikTok Not all decorations have to light up and make noise. If you want to bring a subtle touch of Halloween spirit to your front porch, @eden_howells points out the selection of spooky-themed doormats. The best part? They run for just $5.

2. Stackable Decorations Copyright @crystalhilliard_ / TikTok While it might not be a 12-foot-tall skeleton, those looking to add a little height to their Halloween decorations can still pick up some stackable decorations. In her video, @llove.monicaa points out sets of pumpkins, ghosts, and skulls that come in trios for just $5. And it’s not just about making your home look great throughout the season. In a recent video, @crystalhilliard_ says: “I love how they stack back together in the box for easy storage! [And] they’re $5!” RELATED: Shopping Pro Shares the 11 "Next-Level" Products She Only Buys at Dollar Tree.

3. Faux Succulents Copyright @FiveBelow / TikTok Even though they’re supposed to be some of the easier plants out there to take care of, not everyone has the green thumb required to keep succulents alive . Fortunately, you can still get the look you’re going for without accidentally committing herbicide, thanks to faux versions of the water-storing plants that come planted in small pumpkins and skulls.

4. Skeleton and Cauldron Bowls Copyright TikTok / @FiveBelow Looking to add a little something to the trick-or-treating experience at your home? Picking up a large bowl can come in handy for many reasons—including the large cauldron @mhouser12 shows off in her video. “I definitely want this. It’s calling my name,” she says. “This will be so good as a decoration or for candy.” But that’s not all: You can also score a skeleton bowl that’s perfect for handing out treats with a festive touch, according to a video posted by the official Five Below account.

5. Wine Glasses Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok There are plenty of easy yet simple ways to add festive Halloween touches to your table—including glassware. On a tour through Five Below, TikTok user @michiganmanda gushes over a pair of wine glasses bedecked with sequined ghosts and skulls for just $5.99. Now that white you’re sipping won’t be the only chilling thing at dinner! “Put today in the books, sister, because I have literally hit a spooky season jackpot at Big Lots, and if you guys are not sprinting there, you will miss out on these items with the price tags they have on these things!” she gushes.

6. Inflatable Decorations Copyright @llove.monicaa / TikTok Over-the-top decorations may be all the rage, but finding a place to store giant decor can be a bit of a hassle. Instead, you can spruce up your home’s threshold with inflatable archways that are much easier to tuck away once the season is over. They also come in several varieties. “They have the clown, cemetery, jack-o-lanterns, and the reaper,” @llove.monicaa points out in her video. And it’s not just for your doorway: You can also deck out the front of your house with some other air-filled features, including inflatable tentacles that attach to your windows. (Do note that these are $18.) The tentacles can also complement some of your other holiday purchases. “If you bought the Kraken from Lowes this year, how perfect are these?!” @llove.monicaa says.

7. Halloween Animatronics Copyright @llove.monicaa / TikTok Missed out on Home Depot's giant skeleton? Fear not: Five Below also has life-size animatronic decorations that'll make your front lawn extra spooky. They're also only $25. RELATED: Home Depot’s Halloween Decorations Are Selling Out Fast—Get Your Giant Skeleton Before They’re Gone.

8. Sheet Ghosts Copyright @llove.monicaa / TikTok DIY sheet ghosts are all over TikTok and Pinterest this year, but if you're not feeling crafty, you can simply buy these light-up ghosts for just $4 each at Five Below.

Throw pillows are one of the easiest ways to add a little decor to your home. In her video, @llove.monicaa gushes about a soft pumpkin version, saying, "These pillow jack-o-lanterns remind me of the ones that Target has," and admiring the variety of colors available. You could also mix and match your decorative gourd with a ghost option, which @michiganmanda says is a dupe for a pillow from Target that went viral early in the season. "It's literally double the size, and I feel like it's so much more cozy and plush, so I snagged this," she says. She also points out that the store has the "viral" Beetlejuice pillow that looks like the film's famous "Handbook for the Recently Departed" prop, as well as a $12.99 reversible bat pillow, a "Home Sweet Haunted Home" pillow, and an embroidered witch pillow that is "perfect to throw on the couch."

10. Halloween Earrings Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok We all know that Halloween isn’t just about decking out your house. Besides coming up with a costume, getting in the spirit of spooky season also requires some simple accessories. Fortunately, @michiganmanda says Five Below has a “huge” selection of Halloween earrings in stock right now for just $4.99 each. “There was everything from ghosts to spiderwebs to pitchforks to skulls: You name it, they had it! There was definitely something here for everyone,” she said, adding that the “magic witch potion” was her favorite.

11. Pumpkin Spice Snacks and Halloween-themed Candy Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok Let’s be honest: What would Halloween be without treats? Fortunately, there’s no shortage of seasonal snacks and candy at Five Below. In her video, @mhouser12 points out the pumpkin spice versions of Waffle Cones, Cake Bites, and Flipz pretzels on the shelves before gushing over the seasonal “ghost” Kit Kat bars and Reese’s peanut butter-filled pumpkins. RELATED: 7 Best Things to Buy at Hobby Lobby for Halloween.

12. Pumpkin Scented Candles Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok What’s the only thing better than setting a spooky ambiance with a candle? When it also happens to smell like fall spice! “Now, if you want to go spending $24 for a candle at Bath & Body Works, you be my guest! But these have just as strong of a scent, and the jars are way cuter, so go to Big Lots first,” suggests @michiganmanda. Want the eerie vibes without the aroma? You can also pick up smaller pumpkin candles without the scent for just $5.55, according to Five Below’s post.

13. Halloween T-Shirts Copyright @mydislifevibes / TikTok Want to spruce up your wardrobe with some wicked looks? You can grab spooky graphic tees from Five Below. According to TikTok user @mydislifevibes, the selection includes characters from classic horror movies, including Pennywise the Clown from IT, Wednesday Addams, Anabelle the doll from The Conjuring, Chucky, Michael Meyers, Jason Voorhees, and more! “Cute for $5.55. And a lot of the shirts are very soft, also!” she adds.