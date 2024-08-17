Skip to content
Retail
Shoppers Say Hobby Lobby Is "So Stocked Up" on Fall Decor: 11 Stylish Finds

Head to your local store to check out the latest products.

Shoppers Say Hobby Lobby Is "So Stocked Up" on Fall Decor: 11 Stylish Finds
Shutterstock
Zachary Mack
By Zachary MackAug 17, 2024
Freelance Writer
Zach is a freelance writer who has been active in media since 2009. In the more than a decade and a half since he moved to New York City to pursue a career in the industry, he has covered everything from pop culture and tech to food and New York City life and almost everything in between. His work has appeared in Thrillist, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, GQ, VinePair, Inside Hook, Forbes, Parents, Hop Culture, Gawker, and myriad other websites covering a wide range of topics from travel and food to the wine and spirits world, including as a reviewer for Liquor.com. He is also a Certified Cicerone® and serves on numerous tasting and judging panels, including the New York International Beer Competition and Ultimate Spirit Challenge. Besides writing, Zach supplements his writing with entrepreneurial endeavors as the owner of two award-winning bars and restaurants in Manhattan. He's also an active hospitality educator and consultant, providing knowledge and training curriculums both in-house and for hire around New York City. He has appeared as an expert on nationally syndicated television shows, web series, and podcasts including Thrillist's "Best (and the Rest)," Heritage Radio Network's "Beer Sessions Radio," and more. In 2021, he signed on as the co-host of Back of House’s first podcast, So You Want To Run a Restaurant, which highlights conversations with owners, operators, and luminaries from the hospitality industry.
Anyone who takes holiday or seasonal decor seriously knows a stop at Hobby Lobby can easily hit every item on your checklist and more. While the bargain retailer doesn't carry Halloween-specific decor, it does offer plenty of autumn hues and fall-themed items—helping you deck your home and yard out with festive-feeling pieces. And according to social media, anyone who’s already itching to get into the spirit will be particularly excited by this year’s fall decor at Hobby Lobby. Read on to see what stores are “so stocked up” on ahead of the season.

RELATED: Shoppers Say These 10 New Hobby Lobby Items Have "Anthropologie Vibes."

1. Pumpkin beverage dispenser

Pumpkin Beverage Dispenser at Hobby Lobby Copyright @mhouser12/TikTok

Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and football parties, fall is a sneakily busy time for entertaining. You can ensure your guests never go without a beverage thanks to the store’s new pumpkin-shaped glass drink dispenser.

“This would be cute for a Thanksgiving punch,” says TikTok user @mhouser12 in a recent video.

2. Throw pillows

Throw Pillows at Hobby Lobby Copyright @itskhloiee/TikTok

By their very design, throw pillows are practically made to change with the seasons. Fortunately, you won’t have to look very hard for a fall option, thanks to Hobby Lobby. The store has already dropped its plush pieces for the season in all shapes, sizes, and colors, including designs with brightly colored foliage and plenty of pumpkins, according to a video posted by TikTok user @itskhloiee.

The best part? They’re already marked down 40 percent on the shelf.

3. Faux dried flowers and plants

Faux Dried Flowers and Plants at Hobby LobbyCopyright @fabuloushomebymeli/TikTok

Bright bouquets might be the look for spring and summer, but there’s a way to lean into fall without saying goodbye to flowers outright.

Hobby Lobby is now stocking plenty of faux plants, including branches and an assortment of dried flowers, per a TikTok video posted by @fabuloushomebymeli. They’re everything you’ll need to create the perfect centerpiece or entryway decor.

4. Fall-themed clothing accessories

Fall-Themed Clothing Accessories at Hobby Lobby Copyright @cozyadk/TikTok

Hobby Lobby isn’t just great for getting your home into the spirit of the season: The one-stop shop is also a fantastic resource for festive clothing accessories.

In a TikTok video, user @cozyadk showcases the store’s fall-friendly sock selection, which includes playful pumpkin, pilgrim, and turkey designs. And like other autumn goods, they’re already 40 percent off.

It’s also not just about what’s on your feet. In her video, @mhouser12 shows off the store’s latest drop of fall bracelets, earrings, and patches you can use to accessorize.

5. Peanuts-themed fall items

Peanuts-Themed Fall Items at Hobby LobbyCopyright @taylorrr08/TikTok

Thanks to classic holiday movies like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Happy Thanksgiving, Charlie Brown, Peanuts have become an important part of fall celebrations. Now, Hobby Lobby is making it easy to incorporate everyone’s favorite animated beagle and his group of friends into their fall decorations.

In a recent video, TikTok user @taylorrr08 focuses on Peanuts-themed products you can pick up for autumn. They include a variety of mugs, Snoopy socks, a stuffed Woodstock, serving trays, garden flags, doormats, and more.

6. Table decor

Table Decor at Hobby Lobby Copyright @silvia.yareli/TikTok

There are plenty of reasons to spruce up your dining table during fall—so why wait until Thanksgiving? Besides an impressive centerpiece, you can also get the festive look you’re after at every meal with seasonal place settings.

According to a video posted by TikTok user @silvia.yareli, Hobby Lobby is now selling tablecloths, napkins, tea towels, and placemats decked out with pumpkins, fall foliage, and more.

7. Festive fall garlands

Festive Fall Garland at Hobby Lobby Copyright @mhouser12/TikTok

Garland is no longer exclusive to the winter holiday season, at least according to Hobby Lobby. In her video, @mhouser12 points out various types of garlands that are perfect for autumn, including pumpkins, foliage-themed earth tones, and more.

8. Paint-your-own pumpkins

Paint-Your-Own Pumpkins at Hobby LobbyCopyright @mhouser12/TikTok

There’s never a bad time for DIY projects and crafts. Anyone feeling like getting creative this fall can pick up a ceramic pumpkin at Hobby Lobby, which is perfect for painting and decorating to your liking.

“You guys already know it’s so expensive when you go to a place, you can just buy this and for 40 percent off—for $3.49 actually, so 40 percent off that!—and do your own craft,” says @mhouser12.

9. Fall wreaths

Fall Wreaths at Hobby LobbyCopyright @mhouser12/TikTok

Hobby Lobby has already dropped this year’s selection of fall-friendly door ornaments, both in large and mini sizes. In her video, @mhouser12 muses about how there’s “so much” to choose from—and you can even get a door hanger if yours has gone missing from last year.

10. Candles

Candles at Hobby Lobby Copyright @raequeel/TikTok

Would it really be fall without at least one flickering candle as part of your decor? Social media posts are filled with examples of items the store is selling this year, including a three-wick ceramic pumpkin.

And if you’re hoping to fill your home with the trademark smell of fall, you’re in luck. You can also opt for a simple-looking scented candle that will brighten your space in more ways than one, according to @fabuloushomebymeli’s video.

11. Fall mugs

Fall mugs at Hobby Lobby Copyright @heathermoraless/TikTok

It may feel early to some who are holding on to summer, but autumn lovers know that when the fall decor is rolled out, you shouldn't wait to shop. And in a recent TikTok video, @heathermoraless says she's doing just that.

“If you’re an experienced decorator, then you know that once Hobby Lobby starts putting out their [fall] stuff, you need to grab it—even if it’s July,” she says.

She then explains she’s looking for "one thing and one thing only” that she knows will sell out at the store: a festive fall mug complete with a faux whipped cream top. She’s so excited that when she comes across the product still in stock, she immediately decides to buy it in both available colors.

