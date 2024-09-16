6 Fall Decor Finds at Aldi That Look Exactly Like Pottery Barn for $191 Cheaper

The changing colors of fall can usually be enough to spark inspiration to deck out your home. But between the spooky motifs for Halloween, dinner requirements for Thanksgiving, and everything in between, it can be all too easy to go over budget—especially if you’re shopping at high-end stores like Pottery Barn. Fortunately, there are still ways you can save money without sacrificing the look you want. Read on to discover fall decor finds at Aldi that look exactly like Pottery Barn—which can be nearly $200 cheaper than the full-priced products.

RELATED: Walmart Shopper Finds 8 Pottery Barn Dupes Up to $319 Cheaper.

1. Pumpkin Casserole Dishes Copyright @everydayshortcuts / TikTok Social media has become a useful resource for shoppers looking to save money by swapping in cheaper dupes for high-priced items sold at top-tier stores. In a recent post, TikTok user Alison McFadden (@everydayshortcuts) gives her autumnal take on home decor, highlighting affordable finds from Aldi that look nearly identical to products from Pottery Barn. The first example she shows is a pumpkin casserole dish. “Instead of paying $89 [at Pottery Barn], we’re going to pay under $15,” she says. And it’s not just serving dishes: She also highlights a similarly good deal on pumpkin-lidded bowls, perfect for a holiday table scheme. ”[But] instead of paying $60, these are under $10!” McFadden says.

2. Glass Pumpkins Copyright @everydayshortcuts / TikTok Colored glass pumpkins seem to be everywhere this year, including at Pottery Barn and Aldi. “I know this is not a candle, but it’s pretty much the same thing without the candle—and we’re paying under $15 for it,” McFadden says. “And they had a bunch of different colors, including the clear in the back.” And just how much will this shopping hack save you? By comparison, a nearly identical Pottery Barn candle runs for $69.

3. Harvest Plates Copyright @everydayshortcuts / TikTok Fall is arguably the one season that requires a dedicated set of dishware. But to avoid overpaying for pumpkin-shaped harvest plates at Pottery Barn that you can only use for a few months, you can save money by stopping at Aldi. “Instead of paying $39.50 for them [for a set of four], they had them for under $10,” McFadden says. “They also had a larger one, [and] this was also under $10.” RELATED: Shoppers Share 5 Luxe Dupes at Aldi for Up to $90 Cheaper.

4. Seagrass Baskets Copyright @everydayshortcuts / TikTok There’s no month of the year when a good-looking storage solution isn’t in high demand. But before you drop serious money on a set of seagrass baskets at Pottery Barn, you could get a similar product that costs just four percent of the full price. “Instead of paying up to $199, we’re going to pay under $8 each [at Aldi],” McFadden says of the remarkable savings.

5. Pumpkin Pillows Copyright @everydayshortcuts / TikTok Throw pillows are an easy way to add a little fall decor to your home—especially when they look like a pumpkin. But while a Pottery Barn version will run you $49.50, there’s a much more affordable dupe at Aldi. “Instead of paying almost $50, we’re going to pay under $10,” McFadden says in the video. “They also had a larger one for under $15.”