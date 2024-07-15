Shoppers Share 5 Luxe Dupes at Aldi for Up to $90 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is much loved by shoppers for its relatively affordable grocery prices, but true fans know the savings don't stop there. Loyal Aldi shoppers have long raved about the chain's underrated aisle where you can find great deals on non-food products. And now, some customers are drawing particular attention to the dupes at Aldi, including some luxe buys that you could be spending an extra $90 on elsewhere. Read on for five of their top picks.

1 Bitty Bogg Bag

Sarah, the self-proclaimed "Aldi Queen," posted a video to her TikTok account @aldiallthetime on June 5 to show shoppers all the name-brand dupes she was able to find at Aldi.

The first one she shows off is the Bitty Bogg Bag dupe, which she says is probably the "most popular" dupe from the retailer.

"The last one sold out immediately," she tells viewers.

While a bit smaller than the real thing, the Aldi bag is just $12.99 compared to the name-brand version, which is $55, according to Sarah.

"This is really good savings," she says.

2 Sand Cloud Beach Towel

The Bitty Bogg Bag and its dupe are meant to be waterproof, so they're perfect for your beach vacation. But if you're looking for something else to grab before your next trip, Sarah also highlights the Huntington Home Beach Cloud Towels being sold at Aldi, which she says are a dupe for Sand Cloud Beach Towels.

"The Sand Cloud Towel is $48. These are only $9.99, and they come in four different colors," she notes. "I'm not sure how comparable they are, but they felt really soft so I'm impressed.

3 Blackstone Tabletop Griddle

If you want to cook up some burgers and hot dogs this summer, Aldi has you covered there, too. Sarah says that the retailer is selling a 17-inch portable tabletop gas griddle for those who don't "feel like splurging on a Blackstone."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The original Blackstone Tabletop Griddle is priced at $149.00, while the Aldi version is only $59.99.

"I actually did buy this myself," Sarah tells viewers.

4 HeyDude Shoes

Aldi is also selling a dupe of HeyDude Wendy Sport Mesh Shoes.

"The name-brand runs from anywhere from $45 to like $60," Sarah shares.

Meanwhile, Aldi sells their version in both adult and children's sizes at a much lower cost. The men's (which come in a navy blue color) and the women's (which come in both a light gray and light blue color) are $12.99, while the kids' are just $9.99.

5 Sunnylife Folding Seat

Sarah isn't the only shopper who has noticed Aldi's luxe dupes. Content creator Andrea Estefania took to her TikTok account @itsdreaestefania on June 29 to share her favorite "unexpected find."

"You will not believe what I just found at Aldi," Estefania says in her video, as she pulls out a foldable beach chair from a box in the store.

According to the creator, these are a much more affordable dupe for the Sunnylife Luxe Folding Seat.

"I know that you've seen these chairs all over social media for $100, and Aldi's has them right now for $25," she says.

The seats are being sold in both a blue and a yellow color.

"You have to grab one," Estefania tells viewers. "I bought myself two."

After her original video garnered over 1.7 million views, Estefania posted a follow-up TikTok doubling down on how good she thinks this dupe is, noting in her caption that "dupe doesn't always mean bad quality" after some people questioned whether it really compared to the Sunnylife chair.

"I think [this chair] such a cute addition to my summer routine. It's very sturdy, supporting my back super comfortably, and it's made out of a towel material to absorb the moisture," she adds in her new video.