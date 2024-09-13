Walmart Shopper Finds 8 Pottery Barn Dupes Up to $319 Cheaper

If you’re in the process of moving or redecorating your home, odds are you’re probably headed to Walmart. The big-box retailer has every category covered, from kitchen organization and tabletop decor to cozy linens and lightning. Best of all, most products at Walmart are reasonably priced, so you know you’re getting the best bang for your buck. And no one knows that better than shopping expert and TikToker @bullseyeonthebargain , who’s discovered tons of affordable Pottery Barn dupes at Walmart. In a recent clip, the TikToker highlighted some of her favorite PB dupes , including budget-friendly options for handcrafted quilts and wicker decor. See all of her finds below.

1. Dupe for Handwoven Wicker Bowl Copyright @bullseyeonthebargain / TikTok If you’re looking for a chic way to store all your coffee table essentials, Walmart has multiple dupes for Pottery Barn’s Handwoven Wicker Bowl. The natural woven items are available in the shape of a scalloped bowl and a standard table tray. Best of all, they only cost $15 each compared to $59 at Pottery Barn.

2. Dupe for Cozy Sherpa Body Pillow Copyright @bullseyeonthebargain / TikTok They double as decorative pillows, can be used as an extra sleep pillow, and can provide ample body support if you plan on lounging in bed. Pottery Barn’s Cozy Sherpa Body Pillow retails for $84.50, but Walmart has a “really soft” dupefor $14.44.

3. Dupe for Bayside Seed Stitch Throw Blanket Copyright @bullseyeonthebargain / TikTok The Bayside Seed Stitch Throw Blanket ($129) is a fan favorite at Pottery Barn. It’s elegant, soft, and cozy and looks like something Martha Stewart would drape over her living room couch. But, it’s kind of expensive. Luckily, Walmart sells similar blankets for $20 a pop.

5. Dupe for Round Hand Braided Jute Pouf Copyright @bullseyeonthebargain / TikTok There are several ways to style a pouf in your home. It could be used as a footrest, an end table, or simply for decoration. Jute is a natural fiber that is lightweight and durable and can blend into a number of interior design styles. Walmart has jute poufs for $45, or you can spend $144 more to get the same thing from Pottery Barn.

6. Dupe for Gleason Ceramic Table Lamp Copyright @bullseyeonthebargain / TikTok This ceramic table lamp from Pottery Barn is so posh and will certainly elevate any entryway table, nightstand, dresser, or end table—to the fine tune of $319, that is. If you’re okay with swapping ceramic for wood, then Walmart’s Mainstays Mini Wood Ball Lamp is an affordable dupe for $11

7. Dupe for Flynn Recycled Glass Floor Lamp Copyright @bullseyeonthebargain / TikTok There’s something about a glass floor lamp that screams sassy librarian. Unfortunately, Pottery Barn’s version willrun you $400, but there’s a $60 dupe at Walmart that offers the same cozy vibe. Plus, it comes with a lightbulb!