Walmart Shoppers Find 5 Home Decor Dupes for Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn—Up to $1,000 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The best part about redecorating is shopping for everything from cozy linens to elegant table decor to funky accent chairs. But ask anyone who's ever spearheaded an interior design project before; home decor doesn't come cheap—especially when you have your eyes set on trendy pieces from Crate & Barrel or have a taste for the luxurious finishes of là Pottery Barn. However, according to Walmart shoppers, the retailer has home decor dupes for these high-end brands that would leave even Rachel Green impressed. And best of all, they're up to $1,000 cheaper. Keep reading to see what Walmart shoppers are adding to their carts.

RELATED: Shoppers Say These 10 New Hobby Lobby Items Have "Anthropologie Vibes."

1 Dupe for Pottery Barn Jute Rug

Made from a natural blend of jute, cotton, and wool, this floral accent rug from Walmart is $276 cheaper than its Pottery Barn version. The handwoven, frayed rug comes in a variety of sizes, whether you're looking for a new doormat or something to position under the living room couch.

"You're sleeping on Walmart…they are giving us the budget decor," said one Walmart shopper on TikTok before showing off her dupe find. "It is under $20."

She noted that the 2'x3' rug is the perfect "doormat version," "bathroom version," or even "kitchen sink version."

2 Dupe for Crate & Barrel's Swivel Accent Chair

"Can you even believe this bird cage swivel chair is from Walmart? It looks super high-end and expensive, but it's super affordable," raved one TikToker.

With its lightweight, curved frame and upholstered linen fabric, this swivel chair belongs in any room of the house. Crate & Barrel sells a similar version for $1,299, but Walmart shoppers can get the dupe for just $274.

At the time of publication, the Lillian Swivel Birdcage Chair was sold out, but Walmart shoppers can sign up to be notified when it restocks.

3 Dupe for Pottery Barn's Diamond Quilt

Is your bedroom in need of a major refresh? Swapping out old bedding for new linens, like Pottery Barn's Belgian Flax Linen Diamond Quilt, that are weighted or a different color or texture can transform your space. Luckily for Walmart shoppers, the retailer has a dupe that's almost 80 percent cheaper.

"I found these Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Quilts for only $55, compared that to the Pottery Barn Diamond Quilt sets that are $299," said one TikToker.

RELATED: I'm an Interior Designer and These Are the 7 Things I Always Buy at HomeGoods (And 7 I Avoid).

4 Dupe for Pottery Barn's Acacia Wooden Vase

You can never have too many vases, and now, Walmart shoppers can score a dupe for the trendy Acacia Wooden Vase from Pottery Barn for just 19.88. That's a $439 price difference!ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Dupe for Pottery Barn's Reed 4-Drawer Dresser

Pottery Barn is beloved for its minimalist furniture, but redecorating can rack up a hefty bill—and fast. That's why many shoppers are turning to Walmart for bedroom furniture like the Modern Farmhouse 4-Drawer Chest, which is a dupe for the Pottery Barn Reed 4-Drawer Dresser —and it costs $980 less. Walmart customers can even score the same dresser in a rustic white design for even less than the polished wood version.