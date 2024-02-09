Smarter Living

Walmart Shoppers Say Never Buy Great Value "Ever"—Here's Why

A viral TikTok has customers criticizing the retailer's popular store brand.

By Kali Coleman
February 9, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
February 9, 2024

Walmart sells endless name-brand products, but regular shoppers know that some of the best deals can be found with store brand Great Value. Walmart first launched the label back in 1993 as a way to sell staple groceries items at a lower price. Then in 2009, the company relaunched the brand with a makeover and expanded product line. But now 15 years later, many Walmart shoppers are less than impressed with the Great Value brand, with some saying they avoid it entirely.

RELATED: Walmart and Target Anti-Theft Measures Could Be "Final Nail in the Coffin," Shoppers Say.

On Feb. 5, a woman named Bex posted a video to her TikTok account @traveler_bex, showing herself on a recent trip to a Walmart store in Tennessee. In the clip, she films a case in the middle of the grocery aisle that contains different Great Value deli meat products. They are being advertised as a "Manager's Special," with a sign indicating they are on sale for $5 from $8.38.

"Look, it's on sale. You know why? This is why," Bex says in the video as she picks up a two-pound Great Value Turkey Breast pack, revealing white, black, and blue spots on the side.

"Mold. Mold in your turkey breast—on sale," she says. "Special moldy turkey breast."

Bex's TikTok has earned over 52,900 views in less than three days, with several shoppers chiming in about Walmart in the comment section.

"@Walmart while y'all are too busy chasing us around for receipts, how about you explain this?" one person responded.

Some commenters said that instances like the moldy deli meat discovery are why they avoid the retailer's store brand completely. "I don't buy any Great Value, ever," one user wrote.

Another commented, "I don't care how poor I am, I will never accept and buy Walmart Great Value."

Other TikTokers claimed that employees are encouraged to leave products like this on the floor.

"I work at Walmart we're just told to put them out, not check them. So we're just doing what we're told to do—not trying to get in trouble," one person replied.

Another wrote, "I stocked for Walmart. They don't throw stuff out, they just put it on sale."

And this is not the first time the quality of Walmart's Great Value brand has been brought into question. In Aug. 2023, shopper Jazzmyn Alexis posted a video about a similar situation to her TikTok account @jazzmynalexis. In this video, Alexis shows a package of Great Value Black Forest Uncured Ham in a Walmart store that also has mold on it.

"This is a friendly reminder to check your meat before you buy it because Walmart doesn't," she says in her TikTok. "I found this moldy… meat on the shelf in late July, and it expired in May."

Alexis' video also went viral on TikTok, garnering over 65,000 views. In the comment section, shoppers also blamed the mold on the fact that the meat was Walmart's store brand. "It's Great Value…" one person replied.

Another joked, "Well, it's given its name for a reason."

RELATED: These Are All the Walmart Locations Closing Forever This Month.

That same month, a shopper shared their experience with moldy Great Value cheese on Reddit.

"Anyone else find mold in their Great Value cheese? It says it's not supposed to expire until November," user @CurryClam posted on Aug. 13 on the r/Walmart subreddit.

In a familiar refrain, one commenter had a simple answer to the Reddit user's problem: "Never ever ever buy Great Value cheese. Any of it. Pure garbage."

Best Life reached out to Walmart about the Great Value complaints from customers, and we will update this story with its response.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • screenshot of tiktok showing walmart great value meat with mold on it
    screenshot of tiktok showing walmart great value meat with mold on it
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Shoppers Warn Never Buy Great Value

    Here's why some are calling out the store brand.

  • louis dejoy testifying in congress
    louis dejoy testifying in congress
    Smarter Living

    USPS Head Louis DeJoy Slammed for Price Hikes

    His changes remain controversial.

  • Multiple Recalls Issued for Listeria
    Multiple Recalls Issued for Listeria
    Smarter Living

    Multiple Recalls Issued for Listeria

    Take caution, Walmart and Costco shoppers.

  • Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Bring Snow
    Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Bring Snow
    Smarter Living

    Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Bring Snow

    Love won't be the only thing in the air.

  • A happy, mature couple both with gray hair take a smiling selfie while standing outside among trees
    A happy, mature couple both with gray hair take a smiling selfie while standing outside among trees
    Wellness

    How I Finally Became Happy at 50

    A midlife researcher shares his journey.

  • Dakota Johnson at the UK premiere of "The Lost Daughter" in 2021
    Dakota Johnson at the UK premiere of "The Lost Daughter" in 2021
    Entertainment

    "The Office" Cast Stopped Speaking

    According to finale guest star Dakota Johnson.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.