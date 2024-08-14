Dollar Tree Is Selling Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, and Anthropologie Dupes for Just $1.25

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While the products at high-end home stores might look fantastic, the hefty price tags can also drain your budget before you've even finished one room. Fortunately, savvy customers are pointing out different ways to get that design motif you want without overspending. Read on to learn about the Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and West Elm dupes Dollar Tree is selling for just $1.25—and how you could score some for yourself.

1 Margarita glasses

Whether you regularly host parties or you simply enjoy whipping up drinks at home, cocktails just taste better when you have the right glassware on hand. But while many home mixologists know how important it is to go for good quality, you can still get the look and feel you want without breaking the bank.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The Miguel 15-ounce margarita glass from Crate & Barrel is certainly a bar cart-worthy vessel, handcrafted in Mexico from recycled tequila bottles. But at $12.95 a pop, they can also be a bit of a budget buster—especially if you're planning on entertaining. That's why some shoppers opt for the 13.5-ounce Yucatan margarita glass at Dollar Tree, which goes for just $1.25 apiece.

"These are heavy-duty, beautifully glass-cut margarita glasses," one reviewer wrote. "Love them!"

Others point out that the glasses are durable, great for crafting, and can also be used for serving desserts like ice cream sundaes.

2 Tealight candleholders

Candles can be one of the easiest ways to set the right ambiance at home. And even if you don't have the extra cash for expensive scented pieces, you can still make affordable wax candles look great with the right holder. Thankfully, you can still do this on a budget.

Crate & Barrel's sister store, CB2, sells stylish Ezra Amber glass tealight candle holders, which are available for $7.95 each or $42.95 for a set of six. However, a dupe version of the ribbed glass tealight holders is available in four colors at Dollar Tree for just $1.25.

"These look like something you'd pay much more for from World Market or other places," one commenter writes. Others add that they can also be used as eye-catching containers for items like cotton pads or swabs in the bathroom.

3 Flower vases

The only thing that can make a nice floral arrangement look even classier is using the perfect vase to display it. In this case, some shoppers might opt for something like the Osmos Studio Ozo or Big Polo vase from West Elm, which retail for $99 and $89, respectively.

But thanks to social media, it also appears you can get the same look for much less. In a recent video, TikTok user @dianeandstuff shows off a recent find at Dollar Tree. While she says the two pieces are "giving Pottery Barn," they're actually nearly identical vases to the West Elm options—for just $1.25.

However, just don't go running out for a full bouquet yet: The much more affordable dupes are slightly smaller in size, making them a better option on an accent table rather than as a full centerpiece.

4 Match cloches

Dollar store finds can be particularly handy if you're willing to do a little DIY. And according to TikTok user @doitonadimeofficial, you can easily make your own match cloche and save yourself a ton of cash in the process.

In a recent video, she explains that you can buy a standard plastic cloche from Dollar Tree for just $1.25 and replace the wooden base with a glass base. Then, fill it with long-stemmed matches of your choice and use a hot glue gun to affix a strike pad to the bottom of the container. Voilà—an elevated upgrade!

The best part? This simple dupe can work with any budget compared to Anthropologie's Skeem Match Cloches, retailing for $34 a pop.