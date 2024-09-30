Dollar Tree's Christmas Decorations Are Already Out—10 Things to Get Now

We know, we know, spooky season has barely begun—but Christmas is right around the corner, and if you don’t start shopping now, everything is going to be gone by Black Friday! And take TikTok’s word for it: Dollar Tree is stepping up its game when it comes to Christmas decorations this year. The discount retailer already has wreaths, tabletop trees, kitchen linens, outdoor decorations, and themed ornaments all available for $5 or less. But like most limited-edition products at Dollar Tree, once those items are gone, they might not come back. Here is a sneak peek at Dollar Tree’s Christmas decor aisle.

1. Mini Ceramic Christmas Trees Copyright @lovekimmieeee / TikTok Tabletop Christmas trees are cute and all, but their needles can create a real mess. So, opt for a ceramic Christmas tree instead. Dollar Tree sells mini versions of the retro trees in green, white, and pink for just $3 a piece , and they come with LED lights, as TikToker @lovekimmieeee pointed out in a recent video.

2. Bottle Brush Christmas Trees Copyright @amymembreno / TikTok As TikToker Amy Membreno spotted,Dollar Tree is selling $5 Bottle Brush Christmas Trees in gold, white, silver, and green, fixed to silver or gold stands. These would look so cute on the fireplace mantle, in the bathroom, or as part of a table centerpiece.

3. Vintage Metal Cutouts Copyright @seasonally_crafty / TikTok If you like the vintage Christmas vibe, TikToker @seasonally_crafty found these large cutouts of Santa Claus, Frosty, and Rudolph that will look so cute in your yard. They’re giving major Clark Griswold and Christmas Vacation energy (IYKYK).

4. Christmas Lanterns Copyright @seasonally_crafty / TikTok Located in the $3 & Up! section is a wide assortment of Christmas lanterns. @seasonally_crafty found round lanterns with reindeer paintings on them, as well as traditional hand-held lanterns decorated with holly and candles inside.

5. Holly Berry Christmas Wreath Copyright @seasonally_crafty / TikTok The great thing about wreaths is that you can hang them anywhere, whether it’s the first thing guests see when they walk through the front door or it’s hung on a kitchen window or bathroom door. We love the farmhouse-chic look of these holly berry wreaths, but If you want something a bit more traditional, Dollar Tree is also selling standard wreaths made out of tree branches.

6. Decorative Christmas Bows Copyright @amymembreno / TikTok I’m not sure when bows became more than an accessory for presents, but I love tying them around door handles and staircase banisters or sticking bows to doors, the fridge, or basically any flat surface.Membreno spotted giant red and green bow s in different textures and prints at Dollar Tree for just $3 per item.

7. Christmas Countdown Block Set Copyright @lovekimmieeee / TikTok Not into advent calendars? Try this countdown block set instead. Dollar Tree is selling reindeer and snowman versions for just $5 a pop.

8. Gnomes Copyright @amymembreno / TikTok Holiday gnomes came onto the scene several years ago, but we love them now just as much as we did then. Dollar Tree is selling a variety of stuffed gnomes for just $3.

9. Ornaments Copyright @seasonally_crafty / TikTok Dollar Tree has so many gorgeous Christmas ornaments this year that we don't even know where to start. But @seasonally_crafty pointed out that many of them have a "country theme." And most are just $1.25!

10. Ribbon Copyright @seasonally_crafty / TikTok Gift-wrapping supplies are deceptively expensive, which is why shoppers were so excited to find the huge selection of ribbon at Dollar Tree. There's wire-edged ribbon, glitter mesh ribbon, and more traditional satin ribbon.



