I'm a Shopping Expert, and These Are the 10 Dollar Tree Health and Beauty Items I Always Re-Buy

We love shopping at Dollar Tree as much as the next person, but that doesn’t mean every single product knocks it out of the park. The discount retailer sells name-brand, drugstore, and dupe health and beauty products for as little as $1.25. However, sometimes, what you see is what you get—and other times, items are a total hit. It takes a lot of experimenting, but luckily, there are shopping experts on TikTok, like user @michiganmanda , who do the brunt of the work for us. During a recent trip to Dollar Tree, she called out 10 “top-tier” health and beauty items that she always comes back to. See her favorite re-purchases below.

1 | Orchid Feminine Wipes Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok Make way: Dollar Tree has a new line of feminine products under the brand name Orchid. One of the brand’s best-selling products is the feminine cleansing wipes. “These wipes are amazing,” said @michiganmanda. “They are pH balanced. There are scented and unscented [options]. I’ve tried them all and whenever I’m out I always restock.”

2 | Orchid Tampons, 6-Count Box Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok Orchid also has tampons, available in regular and super absorbency. The six-count box retails for $1.25 and is currently only sold in-store.

If you stay up-to-date on the latest dupe trends, then you've probably about Eve St. Claire's Jasmine Fruit Body Wash, whose scent has been compared to Sol De Janeiro's Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor Renewing Body Wash. The products have a $24 price difference but are beloved just the same. "It smells amazing," @michiganmanda said, adding that it's the only body wash she's "been able to get down with from Dollar Tree."

4 | B.Pure Hydrating Facial Wipes Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok Calling all Neutrogena lovers! B.Pure’s Hydrating Facial Wipes are “one of the best dupes out there” for the skincare company’s Hydro Boost Cleansing Facial Wipes. The pre-moistened towelettes contain hyaluronic acid to promote supple, radiant skin. “I swear they are legit,” @michiganmanda said. “I use them on a regular basis.”

5 | Sassy + Chic Eyebrow Razor Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok Also in the skincare aisle is the Sassy + Chic Eyebrow Razor, a dermaplaning tool that removes peach fuzz, unwanted facial hair (think chin hair and around the upper lip), and dead skin. According to @michiganmanda, the razors are “legit” and come in packs of three for only $1.25

6 | Le Mercerie Matte Finishing Setting Spray Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok As for makeup products, @michiganmanda is a big fan of the Le Mercerie Matte Finishing Setting Spray from Dollar Tree. If you constantly have to touch up your makeup because it’s smudging, separating, or melting off, you’d probably benefit from a setting spray. A few spritzes can help lock your makeup into place. “I’m always getting compliments on my makeup and I swear it is, in part, due to this product right here, the Le Mercerie Matte Finishing Setting Spray,” she told followers.

This toner was designed for those with acne-prone skin. It's made with glycolic acid (fights active blemish and acne scarring), witch hazel, and rose water. In fact, its formula is similar to The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner. "Not only do I love this product, but so does my teenage football player. During football season, his face breaks out a lot, and this resolves that issue," @michiganmanda said in the video.

8 | B. Pure Hydrating Night Lip Mask Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok Face masks are all the rage in the skincare community, but what about lip masks? This product doubles as both a mask and lip balm, so you can use it whenever your lips are feeling extra chapped. According to the packaging, it’s made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and shea butter.

9 | Vaseline All Purpose Cream Cocoa Glow Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok “It’s honestly embarrassing how many of these I go through,” joked @michiganmanda, while adding tubes of the Vaseline All Purpose Cream Cocoa Glow lotion to her shopping cart. “I keep them next to my couch, in my purse, next to my bed. This is on my hands 24/7.” The intensive care lotion restores “soft” and “glowing” skin. Made from pure cocoa butter, it is small enough to fit in a purse or carry-on bag.