4 New Trader Joe's Beauty Dupes That Are $343 Cheaper Than Amazon

If you’re a Trader Joe’s super fan like me, you know the grocery store does a lot of things right. The fall foods display? No words. It’s out of this world. The store’s selection of fresh flowers, nutritional supplements, and seasonal home items? Perfection! But if you haven’t checked out Trader Joe’s beauty aisle, you’re missing out on a ton of great finds—including dupes for beloved name brands like The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant, and Ouai. Shoppers are calling out their favorite Trader Joe’s beauty dupe products on social media, and their incredibly low price tags. Ahead, discover which TJ’s dupes have shoppers buzzing.

1. Dupe for Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum Copyright @danimayawright / TikTok Trader Joe’s shoppers are freaking out over this latest dupe find. “I genuinely don’t know how this hasn’t blown up yet,” said TikToker Dani Wright, who was one of the first people to make the connection . Her TikTok video has garnered over 16,000 views, including comments that read “This is crucial information” and “omg need.” The Trader Joe’s product in question is the Cacay Oil Body Butter, which is made with vegan collagen. It smells like pink dragonfruit and jasmine, which is very similar to the luxe perfume from Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris. Wright said the lotion’s aroma “lasts forever.” “Woah, I really wasn’t expecting that from Trader Joe’s,” remarked a TikToker named Jenna in her own review video. “It smells really good.” The dupe costs $6.99 compared to the $350 perfume on Amazon.

2. Dupe for The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid Serum Copyright @chereefraser / TikTok According to nurse and TikToker Chereé Fraser, Trader Joe’s Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum i s “pretty comparable to The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid Serum.” The dermatologist-formulated serum is water-based and unscented, making it suitable for all skin types. It retails for $8.99, which is comparable in price to The Ordinary serum. “This is so moisturizing and will keep you glowy all day,” Fraser told followers. RELATED: "I Am Shook to My Core" Over These 4 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items, Shopper Says.

3. Dupe for Drunk Elephant Marula Oil Copyright @stephanyy_adriana / TikTok Trader Joe’s Marula Facial Oil is considered a dupe for Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil. Similar to its more expensive twin, the TJ’s facial oil works to hydrate the skin and boost radiance. It’s made from virgin cold-pressed marula seeds. Intrigued? You might want to start off with the Trader Joe’s dupe, which is Intrigued? You might want to start off with the Trader Joe’s dupe, which is $43 cheaper than Drunk Elephant’s version.

4. Dupe for Ouai Leave-In Conditioner Copyright @traderjoesobsessed / TikTok You may be better off purchasing your hair products from Trader Joe's. According to the Instagram account Trader Joe’s Obsessed & More, the retailer’s Leave In Conditioner is a dupe for Ouai’s Leave In Conditioner. The luxury hair treatment costs $30 on Amazon, but Trader Joe’s has a dupe for $6. “I’m so excited this Ouai dupe is available at Trader Joes,” they shared in a Reel. After testing the product for themselves, the influencer said it keeps hair soft and shiny and works great as a detangler, too. “It has the same consistency and even smells the same [as Ouai],” they also added.



