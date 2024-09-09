"I Am Shook to My Core" Over These 4 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items, Shopper Says

Head to TikTok on any given day of the week, and you'll undoubtedly find a slew of new videos in which shoppers showcase their latest and greatest Dollar Tree finds, especially products in the beauty aisle. But when influencer Samantha (@bossbabexoxo) took to social media to say that she was "shook to her core" over these four Dollar Tree beauty items, we paid special attention. And, as it turns out, the $1.25 finds are certainly worthy of her declaration.

1. Cellulite Cream Copyright @bossbabexoxo / TikTok "Let's go to Dollar Tree, girls," starts Samantha in her recent TikTok video. "The way I am shook to my core after this trip, oh my god. I have to show y'all what I found. You're gonna want to take notes" First up on Samatha's list is this cellulite body cream by Dollar Tree's brand Global Beauty Care.

"The way I gasped," she says of finding this product on the shelf. It's made with caffeine and mint, and other shoppers have said it goes on with a tingling feeling. Believe it or not, the same exact product is for sale on Amazon under the brand name SpaScriptions. Here, it costs $10 for a 10-ounce tub, whereas the four-ounce tub is just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. "I ordered this SpaScriptions Cellulite Warming Body Cream to help moisturize and tone my skin. This cream definitely does both," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The fragrance is nice and minty fresh. The cream is thick and absorbs well into the skin without leaving a sticky or greasy feeling. There is a mild warming sensation which lasts about 15 minutes and feels very relaxing on sore muscles, which makes this a multi-use product."

2. Micellar Water Copyright @bossbabexoxo / TikTok "This micellar water is SO good," says Samantha, though she wishes Dollar Tree would stock a larger bottle (this one is only three ounces). However, even the small bottle is a steal for $1.25, as popular brands of the product sell for $4 for the same size at stores like Target and Walmart. As Best Life previously reported, "micellar water benefits the skin by removing impurities, preventing skin irritation, and preserving your skin's natural oils." It can be used to remove makeup, cleanse your face, hydrate your skin, and more.

3. Edge Wax Copyright @bossbabexoxo / TikTok "This edge wax is a really good product, and I actually use it for my eyebrows," shares Samantha. "I'm not gonna pay top-dollar for a little tube of eyebrow wax." The product from Dollar Tree's B.Pure brand is biotin-infused and comes in watermelon, coconut, and shea butter scents. "My favorite product for hair styling!" said one Dollar Tree reviewer. "I was surprised at how well this gel lays my edges and keeps my fly-aways down. I have 4C kinky hair and it works really well. I did notice however that it works better on freshly washed hair," shared another.

4. Split-End Fixer and Hair Serum Copyright @bossbabexoxo / TikTok Finally, Samantha shows her viewers these hair products from B.Pure. "This is really good," she says of the split-end fixer, noting that she uses it when her hair is wet. When she's done blowdrying her hair, she uses the hair serum.







