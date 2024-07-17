Dollar Tree Shopper Finds Olay, Cetaphil, and Glow Recipe Dupes for Just $1.25

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

"Why pay $10+ for something you can get for $1.25?" That's the question shopper Katie Lawson asks in a June 5 video posted to her TikTok account, @klblog, where she has has amassed over 10,500 followers through the help of her shopping haul videos. In this particular video—one of her most popular with over 28,200 views so far—Lawson takes viewers with her as she shops at Dollar Tree for cheaper alternatives to popular name-brand skincare products.

"Cannot get enough of these Dollar Tree finds," she writes in the caption to her video.

Read on to see all the Dollar Tree dupes Lawson highlights in the TikTok, including $1.25 alternatives to major brands like Olay, Cetaphil, Eos, and Glow Recipe.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Amazon for $20 Cheaper.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Olay

The first items Lawson spots at Dollar Tree are dupes for a few Olay Regenerist products. The Dollar Tree alternatives come from the beauty brand B-Pure, and are part of its "revitalizing" collection.

Lawson shows B-Pure Cream Cleanser, which claims it can be compared to Olay Regenerist Regenerating Cream Cleanser; B-Pure Hydrating Moisturizer, a purported dupe for Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream; and B-Pure Hydrating Night Cream, a stand-in for Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream.

The name-brand products run anywhere from around $8 to $30, according to Olay's website.

"They have the cream cleanser, hydrating moisturizer, and the nighttime cream—which I know a lot of people use," Lawson says.

RELATED: Shopping Pro Shares the 11 "Next-Level" Products She Only Buys at Dollar Tree.

2 Welly

Welly is known for its stylish bandages, but if you don't want to spend $8 or more for one of this popular brand's first-aid kits, head to your local Dollar Tree instead.

In her video, Lawson highlights the Careus First Aid Kits at Dollar Tree, which she says are "very similar to Welly."

"They're great for your purse, love all the prints they have," she gushes.

3 Vaseline

The next affordable alternatives Lawson calls out are the XtraCare Jelly Sticks in Cocoa Butter and Body Balm.

"These are dupes for Vaseline sticks," she tells viewers. "If you see these, get them. They're so good, literally, for everything."

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

4 Cetaphil

Cetaphil skincare products come highly recommended by both celebrities and dermatologists alike. But if you're looking to spend a little less, Lawson says Dollar Tree has two Cetaphil dupes.

Both alternatives come from the brand B-Pure. One is B-Pure Gentle Skin Cleanser, which claims it compares to Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser, and the other is B-Pure Moisturizing Lotion, which is a dupe for Cetaphil's Moisturizing Lotion.

5 Glow Recipe

Out of all the dupes she spots at Dollar Tree, Lawson says there are three that are "probably my favorite finds."

"They are the Glow Recipe dupes," she tells viewers, while holding up B-Pure's Glow Up Night Moisturizer, Glow Up Toner, and Glow Up Serum—all of which contain watermelon extract.

"This watermelon scent smells exactly the same [as Glow Recipe]," Lawson notes. "It's actually insane."

6 Eos

If you're a fan of Eos Shaving Creams, Dollar Tree has you covered as well. From the brand Spa Luxury, the discount retailer is selling Super Smooth Shave Cream in both a vanilla lavender and a coconut cream scent, according to Lawson's TikTok.

"This goes on so smooth," she shares.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shopper Finds 25 Target Dupes for $1.25.

7 Native

Need some new body washes? Dollar Tree's Personal Care Body Wash products "literally look just like Native," according to Lawson.

"They have Jelly Beans, Peach Rings, and they also have Coconut," she says, referring to the available Personal Care Body Wash scents.

"So stop what you're doing and run to the Dollar Tree now," Lawson urges viewers.