 Skip to content
Smarter Living

Dollar Tree Shopper Finds Olay, Cetaphil, and Glow Recipe Dupes for Just $1.25

The dollar store chain is full of affordable skincare alternatives.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
July 17, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
July 17, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

"Why pay $10+ for something you can get for $1.25?" That's the question shopper Katie Lawson asks in a June 5 video posted to her TikTok account, @klblog, where she has has amassed over 10,500 followers through the help of her shopping haul videos. In this particular video—one of her most popular with over 28,200 views so far—Lawson takes viewers with her as she shops at Dollar Tree for cheaper alternatives to popular name-brand skincare products.

"Cannot get enough of these Dollar Tree finds," she writes in the caption to her video.

Read on to see all the Dollar Tree dupes Lawson highlights in the TikTok, including $1.25 alternatives to major brands like Olay, Cetaphil, Eos, and Glow Recipe.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Amazon for $20 Cheaper.

1
Olay

TikTok video still of Dollar Tree dupe for Olay products
TikTok/@klblog

The first items Lawson spots at Dollar Tree are dupes for a few Olay Regenerist products. The Dollar Tree alternatives come from the beauty brand B-Pure, and are part of its "revitalizing" collection.

Lawson shows B-Pure Cream Cleanser, which claims it can be compared to Olay Regenerist Regenerating Cream Cleanser; B-Pure Hydrating Moisturizer, a purported dupe for Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream; and B-Pure Hydrating Night Cream, a stand-in for Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream.

The name-brand products run anywhere from around $8 to $30, according to Olay's website.

"They have the cream cleanser, hydrating moisturizer, and the nighttime cream—which I know a lot of people use," Lawson says.

RELATED: Shopping Pro Shares the 11 "Next-Level" Products She Only Buys at Dollar Tree.

2
Welly

TikTok video still of Dollar Tree dupe for Welly products
TikTok/@klblog

Welly is known for its stylish bandages, but if you don't want to spend $8 or more for one of this popular brand's first-aid kits, head to your local Dollar Tree instead.

In her video, Lawson highlights the Careus First Aid Kits at Dollar Tree, which she says are "very similar to Welly."

"They're great for your purse, love all the prints they have," she gushes.

3
Vaseline

TikTok video still of Dollar Tree dupe for Vaseline products
TikTok/@klblog

The next affordable alternatives Lawson calls out are the XtraCare Jelly Sticks in Cocoa Butter and Body Balm.

"These are dupes for Vaseline sticks," she tells viewers. "If you see these, get them. They're so good, literally, for everything."

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

4
Cetaphil

TikTok video still of Dollar Tree dupe for Cetaphil products
TikTok/@klblog

Cetaphil skincare products come highly recommended by both celebrities and dermatologists alike. But if you're looking to spend a little less, Lawson says Dollar Tree has two Cetaphil dupes.

Both alternatives come from the brand B-Pure. One is B-Pure Gentle Skin Cleanser, which claims it compares to Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser, and the other is B-Pure Moisturizing Lotion, which is a dupe for Cetaphil's Moisturizing Lotion.

5
Glow Recipe

TikTok video still of Dollar Tree dupe for Glow Recipe products
TikTok/@klblog

Out of all the dupes she spots at Dollar Tree, Lawson says there are three that are "probably my favorite finds."

"They are the Glow Recipe dupes," she tells viewers, while holding up B-Pure's Glow Up Night Moisturizer, Glow Up Toner, and Glow Up Serum—all of which contain watermelon extract.

"This watermelon scent smells exactly the same [as Glow Recipe]," Lawson notes. "It's actually insane."

6
Eos

TikTok video still of Dollar Tree dupe for Eos products
TikTok/@klblog

If you're a fan of Eos Shaving Creams, Dollar Tree has you covered as well. From the brand Spa Luxury, the discount retailer is selling Super Smooth Shave Cream in both a vanilla lavender and a coconut cream scent, according to Lawson's TikTok.

"This goes on so smooth," she shares.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shopper Finds 25 Target Dupes for $1.25.

7
Native

TikTok video still of Dollar Tree dupe for Native products
TikTok/@klblog

Need some new body washes? Dollar Tree's Personal Care Body Wash products "literally look just like Native," according to Lawson.

"They have Jelly Beans, Peach Rings, and they also have Coconut," she says, referring to the available Personal Care Body Wash scents.

"So stop what you're doing and run to the Dollar Tree now," Lawson urges viewers.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Dollar Tree sign and entrance
    Dollar Tree sign and entrance
    Smarter Living

    Dollar Tree Shopper Finds Skincare Dupes

    There are alternatives to Olay and Cetaphil.

  • Country Bear Jamboree attraction at Disney
    Country Bear Jamboree attraction at Disney
    Travel

    Disney Is Axing "Culturally Insensitive" Character

    The Country Bear Jamboree character is 50 years old.

  • Redhead nutritionist working from home on laptop at her article about deficiency of food supplements and its influence on human body and health sitting at kitchen table with vitamin bottle
    Redhead nutritionist working from home on laptop at her article about deficiency of food supplements and its influence on human body and health sitting at kitchen table with vitamin bottle
    Wellness

    Nationwide Recall Announced for Herbal Supplements

    They're tainted with hidden drugs, the FDA says.

  • Sick man holding his chest in pain while coughing in the living room.
    Sick man holding his chest in pain while coughing in the living room.
    Wellness

    COVID Levels Are "Very High" in These 7 States

    Summer infections continue to surge across the U.S.

  • trendy woman in baggy jeans leaning on wall
    trendy woman in baggy jeans leaning on wall
    Style

    How to Wear '90s Trends in Your Wardrobe

    They're back in style.

  • jealous woman making face at partner
    jealous woman making face at partner
    Relationships

    Signs Your Partner Has Serious Trust Issues

    Keep an eye out for these indicators.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.