7 New Dollar Tree Cleaning Products So Good Shoppers Will "Fight for Them"

When it's time to restock your household cleaning products, you probably tack them onto the list for your next Costco or Walmart run. But if you don't have the storage space to purchase wholesale quantities, or you're looking to score even better bargains, you might want to consider checking out your local Dollar Tree. In fact, frequent shoppers say now is the best time to go, as there are new cleaning products people may be fighting to get their hands on. Read on to find out which items you'll want to score for just $1.25.

1 Fabuloso Complete Disinfecting Wipes

In a July 13 video, Vivian Tenorio, popular YouTuber and product reviewer behind Vivian Tries, says she spotted Fabuloso Complete Disinfecting Wipes for the first time at Dollar Tree.

"People are going to fight for this," Tenorio predicts. "Fabuloso is amazing."

Tenorio notes that she only saw the one scent (lemon), but adds that 24 wipes for just $1.25 is a pretty good deal. Her only gripes were the size of the wipes and how quickly the scent disappeared.

Still, she says, "I'm impressed, I'll continue to buy them."

Tenorio cautions viewers that she has only seen the Fabuloso wipes at one Dollar Tree so far, advising shoppers to "be on the lookout."

2 USB Mini Vacuum Cleaner

If you've been hoping to get rid of the crud and dust in your computer keyboard, Dollar Tree has you covered there as well.

Brittanie Pyper, TikToker and lifestyle blogger behind Simplistically Living, noticed USB Mini Vacuum Cleaners at her local store.

"These are rechargeable, and you can use them to vacuum up the dust or dirt off of your keyboards or even keep them in your car," Pyper says in a July 18 TikTok, adding that the mini vacuums come in three different colors.

3 Armor All Cleaning Wipes

While exploring a new Dollar Tree store, TikToker Melissa Houser (@mhouser12) found a 25-count container of Armor All Cleaning wipes at a bargain price. The wipes are used to clean surfaces in your car.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Oh my gosh, these are only $1.25 here?" Houser muses in a July 19 TikTok.

For comparison, a 30-count pack of the same cleaning wipes are typically $4.97 at Walmart. (At the time of writing, they are on sale for $3.97.)

4 Neat Concentrated Bleach Tablets

Houser spots Neat Concentrated Bleach Tablets at Dollar Tree, too.

"These are new—bleach tablets—I'm gonna get this for when I clean the bathroom," she says in her video.

Per the product's label, you can use the tablets to clean hard surfaces or to brighten laundry.

5 Pine Glo All Purpose Cleaner Deodorizer

While shopping at her local Dollar Tree in a video, TikToker Daniella (@daniella.l.h.m) finds a brand-new hardwood floor cleaner.

"A Dollar Tree employee just informed me that they just got these in—it's the Pine Glo floor cleaner, and they have them in watermelon [scent]," she says in a July 19 video, pointing out that it's similar to the watermelon variety from Fabuloso that people were "raving" about.

"I'm definitely picking this up, I'm so freaking excited to use this," Daniella gushes. "If you guys see it, definitely pick it up.

6 Dishes Peppermint Sage Dish Soap

Alexx Schmutz (@alexx_schmutz), another frequent Dollar Tree shopper, also hunts for deals at Dollar Tree. During a recent video, she finds Dishes Peppermint Sage Dish Soap for the first time.

In the July 19 TikTok, Schmutz says the multi-surface mega cleaning wipes from the same brand are her "absolute favorite."

"I've seen the cleaners, but I don't think I've ever seen dish soap," she says.

7 Power House Hardwood Floor Cleaner

If you don't like the scent of watermelon, that's no problem. Another new hardwood floor cleaner just hit Dollar Tree's shelves.

In Schmutz's video, she points out that the new Power House Hardwood Floor Cleaner is on sale for just $1.25.