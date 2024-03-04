6 Dollar Tree Cleaning Products You Should "Never Buy," Shopper Reveals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Most shoppers turn to Dollar Tree when looking for great products on a budget. But while there are definitely some solid finds on the shelves that can help you save money, there are still some products the discount retailer stocks that might not be worth picking up—including in the home section. Now, one shopper says there are half a dozen Dollar Tree items that customers should "never buy" based on her experiences.

In a video posted to TikTok on Feb. 20, self-proclaimed shopping expert Melissa Houser takes time to run through the cleaning products available at her local Dollar Tree. She spends most of the clip—which has more than 5.5 million views and nearly 60,000 likes to date—talking up some of her favorite items that have become her go-to purchases. But amidst the praise, she also points out certain brands and items she's been let down by in the past, as well as some she wouldn't purchase again.

So, what should you avoid putting in your cart as you prepare for spring cleaning? Read on for the Dollar Tree cleaning products you should never buy.

1 Ultra Shine Dishwasher Detergent

Arguably, the only thing worse than having to do dishes by hand is having them come out of the dishwasher still dirty. According to Houser, the Ultra Shine Dishwasher Detergent from Dollar Tree is one product that might put you in that situation.

"This stuff is way too clumpy for me," she explains in her video.

2 Mister Plumber Drain Opener

Having to unclog a pipe in your home can be one of the most stressful and frustrating chores. But if you're thinking of using a product to get things flowing again, you might want to hold off on picking up Mister Plumber Drain Opener as it could lead to serious damage in your home.

"Do not use this if you have copper pipes," Houser warns in the video. "It could ruin them."

Others jumped in on the comments to voice their bad experiences with the item. "Yes to skip on the drain cleaner," one user wrote. "Used them on my cast iron pipes and they got destroyed."

3 Drain Freshener Tabs

Besides your garbage can, drainpipes can often be the source of some of the funkiest smells in your home. Some products claim to be able to help remove those odors—including one sold at Dollar Tree. But Houser says her previous experiences with this item have disappointed her.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I got these tabs to put in my drain, and I didn't notice a difference," she says.

4 Bowl Fresh Toilet Deodorizers

Some would argue that the key to a truly clean bathroom isn't just making it look great but also ensuring that it smells fantastic. However, you might not want to reach for Bowl Fresh Toilet Deodorizer Tabs the next time you're at Dollar Tree if that's what you're hoping to do.

"These smell terrible," Houser says bluntly in the video.

On the other hand, she does mention a Lysol version of the product that has worked well for her. "Immediately, yes," she says while pointing out the item. "You put these on the side of your toilet, and smell good for at least a week."

5 L.A.'s Totally Awesome Laundry Detergent Plus Fabric Softener

Which laundry detergent you use can come down to personal preference when scent comes into question. But regardless of how it smells, it should still get your clothes clean—which is why you might want to avoid one Dollar Tree product.

In her video, Houser says she was mostly unimpressed with L.A.'s Awesome Brand Laundry Detergent after previously giving it a shot. "This laundry detergent is probably a six out of 10 for me," she confesses.

However, she doesn't hold a grudge with the company's entire lineup of products. Later in the video, she points out a cleaner from the brand she swears by, with other commenters jumping in with their enthusiastic reviews.

"L.A.'s Awesome brand stuff is amazing!" one person wrote. "The orange wood cleaner smells amazing and is all-purpose. And the yellow one gets every stain off surfaces!"

6 DryerSoft Ultra Laundry Pacs

If you're hoping to get your clothes as clean as possible, Houser cautions that you might not want to pick up DryerSoft Ultra Laundry Pacs to get the job done.

"These are just O.K. to me. They're too small, so they're good for a tiny, delicate load of clothes," she explains.