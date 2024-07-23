 Skip to content
Smarter Living

Dollar Tree Employee Shares How to Find Hidden Name-Brand Beauty Products for $1.25

Sightings of Revlon and Maybelline products have shoppers running to Dollar Tree.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
July 23, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
July 23, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Cosmetics can be overwhelmingly expensive. At Sephora, most foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and mascara cost between $25 and $50. Meanwhile, at Ulta Beauty, many brands have their products listed in the $25 to $75 range. In a 2024 survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults commissioned by NerdWallet, 15 percent said they've gone into debt for beauty spending, while 31 percent said they consider beauty products as "essential in their budget."

"Spending on beauty products and services can be fun and enjoyable, even helping shoppers feel a boost of confidence and joy. But it may also have a dark side," warned Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet. Luckily for shoppers, local dollar stores like Dollar Tree are known for stocking high-end beauty products along with generic items. In fact, one Dollar Tree employee is dishing out advice on Reddit about how to find hidden name-brand makeup products from Revlon, Maybelline, and more for just $1.25.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shopper Finds Olay, Cetaphil, and Glow Recipe Dupes for Just $1.25.

"I work at the Dollar Tree, we occasionally get name brand items in plain packaging," wrote the Reddit user.

They say your best bet is looking for "iridescent pink bags," which typically hold name-brand nail polish and lipstick. Most recently, the worker spotted Revlon and Maybelline face makeup in "dropper bottles" at their Dollar Tree location.

"As for things I have bought there and liked, I get lots of my nail polishes from there," they continued, adding that they also stock up on self-care essentials like tweezers and heat-free curlers from the popular brand Spoolies.

"L.A. Colors brand is really fun and they usually have themed collections…Mine also has lots of fun headbands and hair clips as well," said the Dollar Tree employee.

If you need drawers to organize your beauty products or holders for your makeup brushes, Dollar Tree also carries "things like storage for vanities" for $1.25, the employee notes.

And let's not forget about Dollar Tree's impressive selection of dupes.

@rachelxburrows

MORE LIKE THIS -> @rachel #dollartree #dollartreefinds #dollartreemusthaves #dollartreehaul #dollartreebeautyfinds #dollartreeshopping #dollartreedupes

♬ original sound – rachel 🍒

 

"I have seen face lotion that says 'Compare to CeraVe moisturizer' straight on the packaging. I haven't compared ingredients…but it's worth looking out for dupes as well, if you want to compare ingredients," added the employee.

On TikTok, budget shopper Rachel (@rachelxburrows) noted that Dollar Tree's Essentially Ageless Skincare line features cleanser, moisturizer, and nighttime moisturizer products that give "total L'Oréal or Olay skincare vibes."

She also pointed out dupes for Urban Decay eyeshadow, Not Your Mother's Sea Salt Spray, and NYX setting spray.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
Latest News
  • northern lights over voyageurs national park in minnesota
    northern lights over voyageurs national park in minnesota
    Smarter Living

    Northern Lights May Be Visible Over the U.S.

    Find out where you can catch a glimpse.

  • Dollar Tree storefront
    Dollar Tree storefront
    Smarter Living

    How to Find Name-Brand Beauty at Dollar Tree

    An employee has a hack for finding hidden items.

  • woman taking dietary supplement
    woman taking dietary supplement
    Wellness

    FDA Expands Nationwide Recall of Supplements

    They're tainted with unlisted drugs.

  • Blood sample positive with H5N1 influenza virus.
    Blood sample positive with H5N1 influenza virus.
    Wellness

    Experts Detail Bird Flu's "Worst-Case Scenario"

    "We’re at the highest risk of the virus," they say.

  • white modern farmhouse with large, stone driveway and nice landscaping
    white modern farmhouse with large, stone driveway and nice landscaping
    Smarter Living

    8 Best Driveway Ideas, According to Experts

    These designs are practical and appealing.

  • Panorama of breathtaking view of Sunnylvsfjorden fjord and famous Seven Sisters waterfalls, near Geiranger village in western Norway.
    Panorama of breathtaking view of Sunnylvsfjorden fjord and famous Seven Sisters waterfalls, near Geiranger village in western Norway.
    Travel

    The 8 Most Scenic Cruise Routes You Can Take

    Travel experts share their top itineraries.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.