Dollar Tree Employee Shares How to Find Hidden Name-Brand Beauty Products for $1.25

Cosmetics can be overwhelmingly expensive. At Sephora, most foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and mascara cost between $25 and $50. Meanwhile, at Ulta Beauty, many brands have their products listed in the $25 to $75 range. In a 2024 survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults commissioned by NerdWallet, 15 percent said they've gone into debt for beauty spending, while 31 percent said they consider beauty products as "essential in their budget."

"Spending on beauty products and services can be fun and enjoyable, even helping shoppers feel a boost of confidence and joy. But it may also have a dark side," warned Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet. Luckily for shoppers, local dollar stores like Dollar Tree are known for stocking high-end beauty products along with generic items. In fact, one Dollar Tree employee is dishing out advice on Reddit about how to find hidden name-brand makeup products from Revlon, Maybelline, and more for just $1.25.

"I work at the Dollar Tree, we occasionally get name brand items in plain packaging," wrote the Reddit user.

They say your best bet is looking for "iridescent pink bags," which typically hold name-brand nail polish and lipstick. Most recently, the worker spotted Revlon and Maybelline face makeup in "dropper bottles" at their Dollar Tree location.

"As for things I have bought there and liked, I get lots of my nail polishes from there," they continued, adding that they also stock up on self-care essentials like tweezers and heat-free curlers from the popular brand Spoolies.

"L.A. Colors brand is really fun and they usually have themed collections…Mine also has lots of fun headbands and hair clips as well," said the Dollar Tree employee.

If you need drawers to organize your beauty products or holders for your makeup brushes, Dollar Tree also carries "things like storage for vanities" for $1.25, the employee notes.

And let's not forget about Dollar Tree's impressive selection of dupes.

"I have seen face lotion that says 'Compare to CeraVe moisturizer' straight on the packaging. I haven't compared ingredients…but it's worth looking out for dupes as well, if you want to compare ingredients," added the employee.

On TikTok, budget shopper Rachel (@rachelxburrows) noted that Dollar Tree's Essentially Ageless Skincare line features cleanser, moisturizer, and nighttime moisturizer products that give "total L'Oréal or Olay skincare vibes."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She also pointed out dupes for Urban Decay eyeshadow, Not Your Mother's Sea Salt Spray, and NYX setting spray.