Retail
Dollar Tree Is Now Selling 2-Packs of Beauty Items for Just $1.25

Buy one get one free? Don't mind if we do!

Shopper holding up Wet n Wild makeup at Dollar Tree
Copyright @taylornelsonofficial / TikTok
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzAug 27, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the latest housing market data as she is to be sharing all the best new kitchen gadgets at Target. She has written about real estate, apartment living, home decor, and history for more than 14 years. With a degree in urban design and architecture studies, she is well-versed in finding the hidden gem stories within complex topics. Dana began her career at Village Preservation, a New York City-based preservation nonprofit, where she planned all public events and led her first walking tour about the culinary and cultural history of the East Village. She also helped create the organization’s blog Off the Grid, which is when she was truly bitten by the writing bug. For nearly eight years, Dana worked at the website 6sqft, where she specialized in content related to New York City real estate, architecture, policy, and history. As the site’s managing editor, she oversaw all editorial and social media operations and implemented strategies for search engine optimization, affiliate marketing, and branded content. Her favorite part of the job was organizing photoshoots of beautiful and quirky homes. Her writing has also been featured on Realtor.com, Parade, CityRealty, and Circa Old Houses. In her free time, Dana enjoys being a cat mom, cooking, photographing new cities, practicing yoga, and riding her beloved Peloton bike. She is an active board member of the Historic Districts Council and leads historic walking tours.
In today's economy, it's increasingly rare to find a true buy-one-get-one-free deal. Maybe the grocery store will give you 50 percent off your second item, or a big-box store will offer a coupon when you spend a certain amount in one department. Seeing as these opportunities are so rare these days, shoppers were beyond excited when they found two packs of beauty items at Dollar Tree for just $1.25. The new packaged sets—which some shoppers are calling "goodie bags"—include nail polish, mascara, and makeup supplies—all from name-brand cosmetic companies.

"What. Are. These?" exclaimed shopping influencer Alexis Simone (@itsalexissimone) when she came across a huge display of the two-packs at her local Dollar Tree. Her store was stocked up on duos from Wet n Wild, including an eyebrow pencil-brush kit, a makeup precision kit, and two pairs of false eyelashes.

"This is such a cool find," she said. "We're getting all these."

By comparison, one pack of Wet n Wild false eyelashes is $5.29 on Amazon, so you're saving about $9 on Dollar Tree's two-pack. Plus, the latter comes with eyelash glue for each pair.


@itsalexissimone

Replying to @Alta oh you cant tell me that these @Dollar Tree finds arent ICONIC today. Im obsessed 🤩 #dollartree #dollartreefinds #newatdollartree #newatdollartree2024 #dollartreebeautyfinds #dollartreenamebrandmakeup #comeshoppingwithme #comeshopwithmeatdollartree #shopwithmeatdollartree

Fellow Dollar Tree shopper Taylor Nelson (@taylornelsonofficial) also found Wet n Wild two-packs in her store. She scored a mascara-brow/lash brush duo in addition to the false eyelash sets.

In the video's comments, another shopper said, "The mascara is really good actually for 1 25," to which Nelson responded, "Agreed!"

They're referring to Wet n Wild's Big Poppa volumizing mascara, which retails for $6.50 on Amazon and has nearly 4,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating.

And TikToker @dollar_enthusiasts spotted a similar set with the brow/lash brush and fun stick-on face gems (which would be perfect for Halloween).

Next, Nelson grabbed a nail care two-pack from Dollar Tree's brand b.pure. The "Berry Nail Hydration Set" includes a nail revitalizer and a cuticle hydrator.

Dollar Tree shopping influencer Alexx Schmutz (@alexx_schmutz) found a "Citrus Nail Conditioning Set" that has a nail strengthener and cuticle conditioner.


@taylornelsonofficial

HOLY 💩 the dupesssss & namebrand finds today 😮‍💨 @Dollar Tree #dollartree #dollartreetok #dollartreebeauty #dollartreedupe #dollartreefinds #dollartreehaul #boujeeonabudget #newatdollartree #shopaholic #shopwithme #shoppingtiktok #shoppinghaul #budgethaul #haultok #fyp #foryoupage

Schmutz also came across another nail set at her store—this one, a two-pack of polish from the high-end brand OPI. It featured a sky-blue color and a darker blue hue.

"My store sold out of the OPI nail polish in a day. Was lucky to get one of each one," another Dollar Tree shopper commented on her video.

As any die-hard Dollar Tree shopper knows, inventory is constantly changing, so it's definitely a smart idea to get these beauty sets while you can!

