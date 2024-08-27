Dollar Tree Is Now Selling 2-Packs of Beauty Items for Just $1.25

In today's economy, it's increasingly rare to find a true buy-one-get-one-free deal. Maybe the grocery store will give you 50 percent off your second item, or a big-box store will offer a coupon when you spend a certain amount in one department. Seeing as these opportunities are so rare these days, shoppers were beyond excited when they found two packs of beauty items at Dollar Tree for just $1.25. The new packaged sets—which some shoppers are calling "goodie bags"—include nail polish, mascara, and makeup supplies—all from name-brand cosmetic companies.

"What. Are. These?" exclaimed shopping influencer Alexis Simone (@itsalexissimone) when she came across a huge display of the two-packs at her local Dollar Tree. Her store was stocked up on duos from Wet n Wild, including an eyebrow pencil-brush kit, a makeup precision kit, and two pairs of false eyelashes.

"This is such a cool find," she said. "We're getting all these."

By comparison, one pack of Wet n Wild false eyelashes is $5.29 on Amazon, so you're saving about $9 on Dollar Tree's two-pack. Plus, the latter comes with eyelash glue for each pair.





Fellow Dollar Tree shopper Taylor Nelson (@taylornelsonofficial) also found Wet n Wild two-packs in her store. She scored a mascara-brow/lash brush duo in addition to the false eyelash sets.

Fellow Dollar Tree shopper Taylor Nelson (@taylornelsonofficial) also found Wet n Wild two-packs in her store. She scored a mascara-brow/lash brush duo in addition to the false eyelash sets.

In the video's comments, another shopper said, "The mascara is really good actually for 1 25," to which Nelson responded, "Agreed!"

They're referring to Wet n Wild's Big Poppa volumizing mascara, which retails for $6.50 on Amazon and has nearly 4,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating.

And TikToker @dollar_enthusiasts spotted a similar set with the brow/lash brush and fun stick-on face gems (which would be perfect for Halloween).

Next, Nelson grabbed a nail care two-pack from Dollar Tree's brand b.pure. The "Berry Nail Hydration Set" includes a nail revitalizer and a cuticle hydrator.

Dollar Tree shopping influencer Alexx Schmutz (@alexx_schmutz) found a "Citrus Nail Conditioning Set" that has a nail strengthener and cuticle conditioner.





Schmutz also came across another nail set at her store—this one, a two-pack of polish from the high-end brand OPI. It featured a sky-blue color and a darker blue hue.

Schmutz also came across another nail set at her store—this one, a two-pack of polish from the high-end brand OPI. It featured a sky-blue color and a darker blue hue.

"My store sold out of the OPI nail polish in a day. Was lucky to get one of each one," another Dollar Tree shopper commented on her video.

As any die-hard Dollar Tree shopper knows, inventory is constantly changing, so it's definitely a smart idea to get these beauty sets while you can!