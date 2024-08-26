Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 7 New Beauty Products for Just $1.25: "The Best Ever"

The savviest shoppers know that coming up with a beauty regimen doesn’t have to be an overly expensive endeavor—especially if you keep your eye on stores like Dollar Tree. The bargain retailer is already a best-kept secret of sorts for skincare items that might otherwise break your budget. And now, customers are gushing about some of the latest $1.25 releases to hit the shelves.

1. Bubble Dupes Copyright @good_finds24 / TikTok Social media has made it easier than ever to uncover “dupes” that can stand in as more affordable replacements for typically pricey products. In a recent video, TikTok user @good_finds24 says she’s uncovered yet another budget beauty swap-in at Dollar Tree. “Oh my goodness, I’ve never seen this before! It’s definitely a dupe for the brand Bubble,” she explains. She goes through the available products, which include a toner mist, a daily face wash, and a gel moisturizer. In another video, TikTok user Alexx Schmutz has a similar realization. “You can not tell me they’re not trying to do Bubble,” she says. “Kudos to you, Global Beauty [Care]! We love affordable skincare.” A quick quality check on the line also panned out. “I scanned all of these on A quick quality check on the line also panned out. “I scanned all of these on the Yuka app ,” Schmutz says, showing the Bubble dupe products. “They’re all above a 40 and have no hazardous ingredients.”

2. Halloween Makeup Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok Besides taking your sweaters out of storage, getting ready for fall also includes the early stages of Halloween preparation. Fortunately, Schmutz says Dollar Tree has already put out L.A. Colors products specifically made for spooky season. She’s particularly excited about a blood-red lipstick and stark black and red lip liner pencils.

3. Vitamin C and Multivitamin Serum Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok On another stop down the aisle, @good_finds24 finds two additional new items from the Global Beauty Care line: a vitamin C serum and a multivitamin serum. “This is my first time seeing this version of this serum,” she says. In another video , TikTok user Annika Krouse also gushes over the multivitamin serum: “I originally thought this was a repackaged item, but actually, the serum looks thicker than the previous one, so that’s exciting." Schmutz is also excited by this find in her video. It is included among the products with a high rating on the Yuka app.

4. Rich Radiance Line Copyright @good_finds24 / TikTok Dollar Tree shoppers may already be familiar with the Rich Radiance lineup of beauty, but now there are even more reasons to head out to the store. According to @good_finds24, an oat milk and honey cream cleanser, coconut and sweet almond glow oil serum, vitamin C and grapefruit dark spot treatment, and a mango and shea butter moisturizer just arrived on shelves. “Wow. I’ve never seen any of this before!” she exclaims. RELATED: Dermatologist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Dollar Tree Skincare Products for Anti-Aging.

5. Face Masks Copyright @good_finds24 / TikTok Looking for supplies for your next selfcare session? Dollar Tree is now carrying a moisturizing face mask pack from Korean skincare line Eunyul that could be just the thing you need. “This is such a good find,” @good_finds24 exclaims in the video. But those aren’t the only latest arrivals. Schmutz points out two new papaya and citric acid face mask packs from Global Beauty Care for brightening and resurfacing. Krouse also finds a new vitamin C sheet mask from the company that uses glycolic acid and niacinamide for brightening.

6. Brightening Toner Pads Copyright @good_finds24 / TikTok In another discovery, @good_finds24 gushes over a new daily essential that just hit Dollar Tree shelves. “Oh my gosh, I can’t even believe what I’m seeing right now,” she exclaims as she picks up a pack of brightening toner pads from Global Beauty Care. “What in the world! I have never seen any of this stuff before, I’m definitely picking up one.”

7. Deodorant Wipes Copyright @alexx_schmutz Deodorant wipes are a perfect gym bag essential or even just for freshening up between showers. Now, Schmutz says there’s another well-priced option from Power Stick at Dollar Tree. “Look at this, the soft foral scent? I love the body spray, so we are definitely picking this up,” she says. According to the packagingm the wipes are scented with “notes of fresh flowers” and infused with aloe vera, chamomile, and vitamin E.



