7 Beauty Products Simone Biles and Suni Lee Use to Look Radiant (and You Can Too)

It's been so much fun to watch the best of the best compete during the Paris 2024 Olympics—and many of us look forward to gymnastics the most. The U.S. women's gymnastics team took home the gold medal in the team competition, with standout performances from Simone Biles, Sunisa (Suni) Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. But while the talent of these powerhouse Olympians is what really shines when they compete, there's no denying that they look stellar while doing it. To achieve this, they have their arsenal of beauty products—and now, you can pick up the same tools. Read on for the seven beauty products that'll help you look and feel like a gold medalist.

1 Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Speaking with Us Weekly, Biles' makeup artist, Alayza Casey, revealed that the gymnast's "favorite" lipgloss is the Lip Glowy Balm from Laneige.

Biles has also talked about her lip gloss preferences in a June 30 "get ready with me" (GRWM) video.

"My lips are allergic to almost every single product," the athlete shared, noting that she experiences breakouts when using products other than Laneige, NYX, Charlotte Tilbury, and sometimes Rhode.

"If I use anything else, my lips like burn and literally crack and peel off," Biles explained.

$19 at Amazon Buy Now

2 Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Biles also loves a good lip liner. In her GRWM, she was holding the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner.

The Charlotte Tilbury option is a bit pricey, but it appears that Biles also relies on more affordable brands. In a photo taken at the Olympics, Biles was seen applying what appears to be the NYX-brand lip pencil, TikToker @lordthivi pointed out.

$24.99 at Amazon Buy Now

3 Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Styling Spiking Glue

Lee relies on the Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Styling Spiking Glue for her hair. And while you might not need to keep your hair in place while doing passes during a floor routine, we all appreciate how sleek and chic a well-done slicked-back bun looks!

"Got2b Glued Hair Gel is my biggest tip for a slick back hairstyle that stays throughout competition, and it's so affordable," Lee told Good Housekeeping.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

$8.99 at Amazon Buy Now

4 Patrick TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo

In a May 30 GRWM for podium training, Lee ran her followers through her makeup routine, noting that her "favorite blush ever" is the Patrick Ta Beauty Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo. She specifically likes the "She's Blushing" shade.

"It's so good," she said.

$38 at Sephora Buy Now

5 Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner

In the same GRWM, Lee says the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in the shade "Wherever Walnut" is "the best lip neutral ever."

$24 at Sephora Buy Now

6 Rhode Beauty Blush

In a June 26 TikTok, which she filmed alongside fellow gymnast Kayla DiCello, Lee said that Rhode had sent her cream blushes and the shade "Piggy" was her favorite.

"So, so cute," Lee said after applying, also adding the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in "Salty Tan."

$24 at Rhode Skin Buy Now

7 KISS Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel Nail System Starter Kit

It's no secret that getting your nails done is pricey these days. And even Olympic athletes like to do their own sets sometimes. In Paris, Lee is sporting the KISS Salon X-tend Nails in "Pure." The almond-shaped nails appear like a French manicure (how fitting). Want to copy her look? You can buy these extensions at the drugstore and apply them at home.

Lee announced a partnership with KISS back in June and is now acting as the brand's Salon X-tend Ambassador.

"Being a gymnast requires me to move in a way that is flexible, weightless, and strong. I need the same traits when it comes to my manicure & Salon X-tend allows me to do that effortlessly, while also showcasing my individuality, wherever my meets take me," Lee said in a press release.