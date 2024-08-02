 Skip to content
17 Olympic 2024 Athletes Who Have "Real Jobs" Back Home

Engineers, doctors, and rocket scientists are competing.

By Ferozan Mast
August 2, 2024
Many Olympic athletes have highly impressive careers outside of sports, which they continued with while training for Paris 2024. "It's not ideal, certainly," sports psychologist Mark Aoyagi tells NBC News. "That's particularly if you're comparing yourself to other countries where some athletes don't have jobs — they're being paid by their government. When you're looking at a Russian athlete or a Chinese athlete being paid, it can be challenging." That's not slowing these Team USA champions down: Here are 17 Olympic athletes crushing it both in the competition and their day jobs.

1
Nic Fink

Nic Fink of Team United States gestures as he walks out ahead of the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Swimmer Nic Fink, 31, is an engineer. "I thought there was a chance that as I dedicated more time into engineering, perhaps my swimming career would begin to sunset," he told NBC News. "But finding that balance has actually helped me in both, and my swimming's been just as good or better than ever. It's been fun to enjoy this part of the ride."

2
Jourdan Delacruz

USA's Jourdan Elizabeth Delacruz competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Weightlifter Jourdan Delacruz, 26, has a bachelor's degree in nutrition and dietetics and started Herathlete, an online space for female athletes. "My personal goals and experiences inspire me to continue pursuing weightlifting at an elite level," she told Velaasa. "I want to make it to my second Olympic Games and finally be a part of a true Olympic experience."

3
CJ Allen

CJ Allen of USA during the Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League 2023 athletics event on June 9, 2023 at Charlety stadium in Paris, France.
Shutterstock

Track & field star CJ Allen, 29, has a  doctorate in chiropractic and his Master's degree in sports health science. "I feel like chiropractic was a relatively easy choice because one, I can be an educator on all things performance, at any given time," he told FanHubTF. "I don't necessarily have to be confined to that one thing, I can still take care and provide for people and help them heal from injuries and overcome obstacles that can be very detrimental."

4
Maggie Steffens

Maggie Steffens of USA during the World Aquatics Championships 2023 Women's match between USA and Italy on July 24, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Albert ten Hove/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Water poloist Maggie Steffens, 31, is a businesswoman. "I definitely have no shame in saying I want to live a successful life," she told Nav.it. "I think so many people don't want to say that. But I definitely want to have a successful life. I definitely want to be still trying to achieve dreams when I'm older as they change and while I'm doing it trying to live a happy and more or less stable life."

5
Kat Holmes

Katharine (Kat) Holmes, the top ranked fencer in the United States, works out as she prepares to compete for a spot on the 2016 Olympic fencing team at the DC Fencers Club on November 27, 2015 in Silver Spring, MD.
Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fencer Kat Holmes, 31, is a research assistant at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute where she studies concussions. "When your team of 30 individuals who are all focused on the same goal is fencing on some random gym floor at UPenn for the Ivy League Championship, that energy can be the same as or greater than at the Olympics just because you have that human force behind it," she told USA Fencing.

6
Nevin Harrison

Canoe athlete Nevin Harrison poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 15, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sprint canoeist Nevin Harrison, 22, studied biology and medicine. "It took a lot out of me to try to make all those practices, but at the same time make all the classes, and do all my homework," she told Deloitte.

7
Justin Best

Justin Best and (stroke) Michael Grady both from the United States of America compete in Mens Pair qualifications during 2022 World Rowing Championships on September 18, 2022 in Racice, Czech Republic.
Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Rower Justin Best, 26, works in finance." I like to listen to music a lot," he told Junior Rowing News. "I like to watch movies, YouTube – it just helps take your mind off it. I'm not working right now, but typically I'll just plug into work and not think a thing about rowing until I have to go do my second session."

8
Sunny Choi

Breaking athlete Sunny Choi poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Breakdancer Sunny Choi, 35, resigned last year as the director of global creative operations at Estée Lauder skincare. "For the first time, I was really, truly betting on myself," she told CNBC. "I think I had always been hedging my bets and doing what I felt was safe instead of throwing all my eggs in one basket and going for it and doing something that I really wanted to do."

9
Michelle Sechser

Rowing athlete Michelle Sechser poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 17, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rower Michelle Sechser, 37, works in finance. "It means that I can go and have a great, focused practice in the morning," she told USA Today. "If it doesn't go well and we have a bad set of pieces, or just wasn't my best performance for the day, there's not really time to sit around and sulk about it," Sechser said, "because we've got to change outfits and clock in for work."

10
Gabby Thomas

Gabrielle Lisa Gabby Thomas of USA (women's 100m) during the Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League 2023 athletics event on June 9, 2023 at Charlety stadium in Paris, France.
Shutterstock

Track & field athlete Gabby Thomas, 27, has a master's degree in public health with a concentration in epidemiology and volunteers at a health care clinic. "I think I'm just so grateful to get to do what I love," she told Olympics.com. "I think about it all the time, and even after a hard day at the track, when I'm tired and wheezing from practice, I'm just like, 'I'm so grateful to be doing what I love and to be able to do it for a living.'

11
Kelsey Bing

Field Hockey player Kelsey Bing poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 15, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Field hockey player Kelsey Bing, 26, is a mechanical engineer. "I'm very passionate about continuing to develop my career and just having a learning mentality about everything," she told Olympics.com. "And so, I just continued forging along. One of my biggest learning pieces is you can always ask the question like, what happens? The worst you get told is no. And you're exactly back to where you started. So I just asked a lot of questions and here I am."

12
Jesse Grupper

US' Jesse Grupper celebrates after competing in the lead stage during the sport climbing men's boulder & lead final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Cerrillos Park Climbing Walls in Santiago on October 23, 2023.
PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images

Climber Jesse Grupper, 27, is a research fellow at Harvard's John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. "In climbing, you're given a problem," he told New Jersey Monthly. "Engineering is the same. There are many ways of doing both, but the point is making it to the finish successfully. If you've used your creativity to get there, the satisfaction is huge."

13
Canyon Barry

3v3 Basketball athlete Canyon Barry poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 17, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Basketball player Canyon Barry, 30, is a system engineer for a defense and space contractor. He is understandably reserved about what exactly he does. "I've talked to L3Harris and they've said to not give too much specifics in terms of programs that we're working on for clearance and security reasons," he told AP. "But we have a great international compliance and trade security. (And) they briefed me on all this stuff and just said kind of leave it at systems engineering."

14
Ellen Geddes

Wheelchair fencing athlete Ellen Geddes poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 17, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Parafencer Ellen Geddes, 36, breeds horses. "Focus on the process instead of the outcome," she says. "And if you want to try a sport and be good at it, be prepared to fail and lose first. Keep grinding it out."

15
Anne Cebula

Anne Cebula poses for a portrait during team USA Fencing media day at New York Athletic Club on May 21, 2024 in New York City.
Al Bello/Getty Images

Fencer Anne Cebula, 26, is also a model. "What helped me keep my sanity was trying to be distinct with my time," she told Vogue. "If I am at fencing practice, I am a fencer, not a model in that moment," she says. "It's amazing to have multiple identities, and sometimes it helps to use one identity in a space different than what it's meant for, but sometimes, that can be exhausting."

16
Miles Chamley-Watson

Miles Chamley-Watson of Team United States responds to questions during the Team United States Fencing team press conference ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, 34, is also a model and wants to write a children's book. "You know, I want to do a fun little educational way of just showing kids some ways through life," he told the anti blueprint project. "When you grow up there's no wrong turn because you can always make a turn and come back in double time. I was like, let's do it. A fun, really easy way to help kids through some situations."

17
Christopher Fogt

Christopher Fogt of United States attends the United States Olympic Committee Bobsleigh Men Press Conference at the Main Press Centre ahead of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bobsledder Christopher Fogt, 41, is a United States Army Major. "It's an honor to represent our great country by wearing the flag on both my military and bobsled uniform," he told Army WCAP. "In both capacities, I am able to share American and Army values with competitors, friends, and partners across the globe."

