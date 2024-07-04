The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're totally into track and field or a gymnastics fanatic, there's something uniquely special about the Summer Olympics. This year, the greatest athletes from around the world will meet in Paris to compete in hopes of taking home a medal. But if you've recently made the switch from traditional cable to streaming services for your TV viewing setup, it can be confusing to figure out exactly how to tune in to the action. Fortunately, one app is making it easier to ensure you don't miss a moment of competition. Read on to learn how to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on Peacock and get the most out of the experience.

Do I need Peacock to Watch the Summer Olympics?

Even though they're often thought of as on-demand services, the rise of individual streaming apps has also revolutionized the way we watch broadcast television. Peacock is one of the major players in the field, serving as the online option for NBC networks that combines its broad offering of shows and channels—including Bravo—with the ability to watch your local affiliate live.

As NBC is the official network of the Summer Olympics, Peacock is the easiest way to tune in to your favorite events. Subscribers will be able to view events from all 39 sports in the Games, from soccer and beach volleyball to tennis and swimming. And while other networks can report on highlights, NBC and Peacock will be the only way to watch the entire competition, making it a must-have for those who don't want to miss a minute of the action.

When Do the Summer Olympics Start?

Before the first race or match takes place, the Summer Olympics will kick off with its opening ceremony. As usual, the event will include iconic moments such as the torch lighting. But the Paris Games are changing things up, moving the parade of nations out of a stadium for the first time ever and into the heart of the City of Light, where all 10,500 athletes will travel in boats along the Seine to the Trocadero, according to the Olympic Games website.

The entire spectacle takes place on July 26, and will be covered as it happens live on NBC and available to stream through the Peacock app. Coverage will begin at 2 p.m. EST, per NBC.

How to Set Up Peacock

If you want to be prepared to watch all the Olympic action as soon as the Games kick off, you'll want to have Peacock ready so you don't miss any of the action. Customers can start by visiting the Peacock website directly or downloading the app on their smart TV, phone, or tablet.

Once customers have made an account, they will have to choose from a couple of pricing options before they can begin streaming. The monthly plan offers full access to Peacock—including on-demand access to more than 50 channels and live streaming of sporting events even beyond the Olympics—for $5.99. There's also the option to commit to an annual plan at $59.99 per year for a savings of 17 percent.

From there, how you watch Peacock depends on where you are. Subscribers who install the app on their smart TV or streaming box can access shows from the comfort of their couch. And thanks to the mobile app, you can also view your favorite shows and live stream from your phone or tablet wherever you have an internet connection.

How to Watch the Summer Olympics on Peacock

Once you've set up your account, Peacock can be your go-to for all things Summer Olympics. The streaming service makes it easy to take in all of the day's action while also honing in on your favorite sports and events. Here are all the ways you can tune in:

Live

Want to jump straight into the action? Peacock will be streaming NBC's live coverage of the Summer Olympics, which includes nine hours a day of highlights from the most notable events. This way, viewers in North America can stay on top of everything despite the time difference.

On-Demand

Didn't wake up early enough to watch that archery competition as it happened? Peacock subscribers should select "Browse By Sport" on the platform to see full coverage of every event, from sailing to equestrian. This includes full event replay, special commentary, and curated clips from your favorites.

Planning a big day of viewing? You can also build your own playlists of events to tailor the experience to include everything you want to see from the previous day.

Multiview split-screen

With 39 sports represented, you may be torn between several events you want to watch. Fortunately, Peacock can help you avoid any Olympics-related FOMO, thanks to Peacock Discovery Multiview. This option offers a split-screen of up to four different events simultaneously, allowing users to pick which audio feed to listen to. It will also show major events such as soccer, wrestling, and more side-by-side on a traditional split screen for those who don't want to miss anything.

Gold Zone

The thrill of victory is often what makes for the most memorable moments at the Summer Games. You can stay on top of who's about to reach the podium with Gold Zone, which features "whip-around coverage" across all events. Subscribers can use this for up-to-the-minute coverage of the most significant developments. And if the action is too good to cut away from, they can choose to keep watching by selecting an onscreen prompt, according to the Peacock website.

Nightly recap

If keeping up with individual sports feels like an Olympic event in and of itself, don't worry. You can still sit back and catch the most important bits from the day with whatever limited time you have. Peacock will be streaming NBC's primetime coverage each evening, showcasing the highlights and biggest news from around Paris.

Whether it's gymnastics, volleyball, rowing, surfing, wrestling, soccer, swimming, or track and field you're after, signing up for Peacock is essential for anyone looking to watch the Summer Olympics this year. You can opt to sign up for the app on a month-by-month basis—which is ideal if you're not planning on keeping the service after the closing ceremonies—or save some money by picking up a full-year subscription.

Subscribers will also be able to watch full coverage of the events they're interested in on-demand, making it an excellent option for viewers who are into the sports that might not draw the most headlines. Discover Multiview will also make it possible to watch up to four events at once, while Gold Zone will take viewers to the most exciting bits of events from around Paris. Just be sure to get everything ready to go for the Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, which will be the first time the iconic event is taking place in the heart of the host city instead of at a stadium. And for more on the Summer Olympics, visit Best Life again soon.