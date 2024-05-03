16 Classic Reality Shows Now Streaming

You likely already know that Peacock is the one streaming service that every Bravo fans needs. But while it's been loaded up with dozens of seasons of Below Deck, Real Housewives, and more since its debut, before this month, Peacock was missing some classic Bravo series—many of which have never been streaming anywhere before. Well, as of April 15, over a dozen forgotten gems are back at your fingertips. Peacock just launched a number of "legacy" Bravo reality shows, including Real Housewives spinoffs, a cult classic teen series, and the sweetest version of Top Chef. Read on to learn more about these 16 classic reality shows that are finally streaming.

1 Blood, Sweat & Heels

From 2014 to 2015, Bravo aired two seasons of this reality show about a group of fashionable, hard-working friends living in New York City. Now, you can watch these women juggle their careers and personal lives on Peacock.

2 Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding…

Given what's since occurred between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff that revolved around their wedding is something of a pop culture relic. After the now-separated couple tied the knot, the show was rebranded as…

3 Don't Be Tardy…

For seven more seasons, Zolciak, Biermann, and their kids starred in Don't Be Tardy…, which documented their daily lives and family milestones. By this point, Zolciak had left Real Housewives, though she later returned in a recurring capacity.

4 I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding

Zolciak's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes got her own nuptial-themed spinoff when she re-tied the knot with her ex-husband, the late Greg Leakes. Over seven episodes, the show follows NeNe as she attempts to smooth things over with other members of their family and plans her dream second wedding.

5 Married to Medicine: Los Angeles

After the original Married to Medicine—set in Atlanta—and its spinoff, Married to Medicine: Houston, premiered, Married to Medicine: Los Angeles followed. Like its predecessors, this reality series centers on a group of women who are either in the medical field or have a partner who is.

6 Million Dollar Decorators

Back in 2011, Bravo launched a series that allowed viewers to get a taste of how the 1 percent decorate their homes—and what it's like to be the designers who have to execute their vision. Million Dollar Decorators ran for two seasons and was only available to rent for several years until it popped up on Netflix in 2023. Now, Peacock subscribers will have access, too.

7 NYC Prep

The success of the Gossip Girl TV series clearly inspired this short-lived reality show about a group of wealthy, connected teenagers living in Manhattan. NYC Prep only ran for a single season, but that single season is a perfect time capsule of 2009 and engendered something of a cult following.

8 The Rachel Zoe Project

After earning name recognition for dressing the likes of Nicole Richie and Mischa Barton in the mid-'00s, stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe got a reality show, which ran for five seasons. The Rachel Zoe Project is also notable for introducing the world to her colleague, Brad Goreski, who went on to anchor his own series, co-host Fashion Police, and serve as an E! News red carpet fashion commentator.

9 The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi's Wedding

We've arrived at the third Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff on our list, and yes, this one also revolves around a wedding. This time it's Kandi Burruss' big day, as she marries fiancé Todd Tucker. And the couple have their hands full, not only pulling off a Coming to America-themed party but doing it all in just five weeks.

10 The Real Housewives of D.C.

Washington, D.C. seemed like a no-brainer as far as the expansion of the Real Housewives universe, but it was canceled after one season under a cloud of scandal. Cast member Michaele Salahi and her then-husband Tareq crashed the first state dinner hosted by the Obama White House in 2009, and Andy Cohen later admitted that the controversy overshadowing the series is why it got the ax. Six years later, the much more successful Real Housewives of Potomac premiered.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

11 The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion

Peacock subscribers also have access to a mini Real Housewives of Potomac spinoff special centering Karen Huger and her family. She travels back to her hometown in Virginia for a reunion and helps to decide the fate of the family farm.

12 Shahs of Sunset

The full run of Shahs of Sunset—all nine seasons—is finally available for binge-watching, as well. The series follows a cast of moneyed Iranian Americans living in Beverly Hills. Its premiere in 2012 drew criticism from the Iranian American community for perpetuating negative stereotypes, but the series continued airing new episodes until Aug. 2021.

13 Tabatha's Salon Takeover

Though Tabatha Coffey didn't win the hairstyling reality competition show Shear Genius, she was undoubtedly the breakout star. In Tabatha's Salon Takeover, she uses her no-nonsense personality and some (very) tough love to help struggling salon owners revamp and save their businesses.

14 Tabatha Takes Over

For Seasons 4 and 5, the show was rebranded as Tabatha Takes Over, with Coffey's kingdom expanding to include other businesses, such as bars, spas, and cafes.

15 Thicker Than Water

Gospel musician Ben Tankard and his family stepped into the spotlight for Thicker Than Water, which premiered in 2013. The Nashville-set reality show centers both spirituality and spending, as his wife Jewel announces in the show's first trailer, "God wanted us to be rich."

16 Top Chef: Just Desserts

As the title suggests, this Top Chef spinoff, hosted by regular Top Chef judge Gail Simmons, deals with all things sweet and sugary. Pastry chefs competed to impress the judges with their dessert creations over two seasons.