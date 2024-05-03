 Skip to content
Entertainment

16 Classic Reality Shows Now Streaming

A juicy crop of "legacy" Bravo reality series just premiered on Peacock.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Sage Young
May 3, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Sage Young
May 3, 2024

You likely already know that Peacock is the one streaming service that every Bravo fans needs. But while it's been loaded up with dozens of seasons of Below DeckReal Housewives, and more since its debut, before this month, Peacock was missing some classic Bravo series—many of which have never been streaming anywhere before. Well, as of April 15, over a dozen forgotten gems are back at your fingertips. Peacock just launched a number of "legacy" Bravo reality shows, including Real Housewives spinoffs, a cult classic teen series, and the sweetest version of Top Chef. Read on to learn more about these 16 classic reality shows that are finally streaming.

RELATED: 7 Reality TV Scandals That Will Live in Infamy.

1
Blood, Sweat & Heels

Still from Blood, Sweat & Heels
Bravo

From 2014 to 2015, Bravo aired two seasons of this reality show about a group of fashionable, hard-working friends living in New York City. Now, you can watch these women juggle their careers and personal lives on Peacock.

2
Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding…

Still from Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding
Bravo

Given what's since occurred between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff that revolved around their wedding is something of a pop culture relic. After the now-separated couple tied the knot, the show was rebranded as…

3
Don't Be Tardy…

Still from Don't Be Tardy
Bravo

For seven more seasons, Zolciak, Biermann, and their kids starred in Don't Be Tardy…, which documented their daily lives and family milestones. By this point, Zolciak had left Real Housewives, though she later returned in a recurring capacity.

4
I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding

Still from I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding
Bravo

Zolciak's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes got her own nuptial-themed spinoff when she re-tied the knot with her ex-husband, the late Greg Leakes. Over seven episodes, the show follows NeNe as she attempts to smooth things over with other members of their family and plans her dream second wedding.

5
Married to Medicine: Los Angeles

Still from Married to Medicine: Los Angeles
Bravo

After the original Married to Medicine—set in Atlanta—and its spinoff, Married to Medicine: Houston, premiered, Married to Medicine: Los Angeles followed. Like its predecessors, this reality series centers on a group of women who are either in the medical field or have a partner who is.

RELATED: 6 Wildly Offensive Reality Shows That Would Never Get Made Today.

6
Million Dollar Decorators

Promo photo for Million Dollar Decorators
Bravo

Back in 2011, Bravo launched a series that allowed viewers to get a taste of how the 1 percent decorate their homes—and what it's like to be the designers who have to execute their vision. Million Dollar Decorators ran for two seasons and was only available to rent for several years until it popped up on Netflix in 2023. Now, Peacock subscribers will have access, too.

7
NYC Prep

Still from NYC Prep
Bravo

The success of the Gossip Girl TV series clearly inspired this short-lived reality show about a group of wealthy, connected teenagers living in Manhattan. NYC Prep only ran for a single season, but that single season is a perfect time capsule of 2009 and engendered something of a cult following.

8
The Rachel Zoe Project

Still from The Rachel Zoe Project
Bravo

After earning name recognition for dressing the likes of Nicole Richie and Mischa Barton in the mid-'00s, stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe got a reality show, which ran for five seasons. The Rachel Zoe Project is also notable for introducing the world to her colleague, Brad Goreski, who went on to anchor his own series, co-host Fashion Police, and serve as an E! News red carpet fashion commentator.

9
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi's Wedding

Still from The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi's Wedding
Bravo

We've arrived at the third Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff on our list, and yes, this one also revolves around a wedding. This time it's Kandi Burruss' big day, as she marries fiancé Todd Tucker. And the couple have their hands full, not only pulling off a Coming to America-themed party but doing it all in just five weeks.

10
The Real Housewives of D.C.

Mary Amos, Michaele Salahi, Stacie Scott Turner, Cat Ommanney, Lynda Erkiletian of The Real Housewives of DC
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Washington, D.C. seemed like a no-brainer as far as the expansion of the Real Housewives universe, but it was canceled after one season under a cloud of scandal. Cast member Michaele Salahi and her then-husband Tareq crashed the first state dinner hosted by the Obama White House in 2009, and Andy Cohen later admitted that the controversy overshadowing the series is why it got the ax. Six years later, the much more successful Real Housewives of Potomac premiered.

RELATED: The Most Hated TV Finales of All Time.

11
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion

Still from The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion
Bravo

Peacock subscribers also have access to a mini Real Housewives of Potomac spinoff special centering Karen Huger and her family. She travels back to her hometown in Virginia for a reunion and helps to decide the fate of the family farm.

12
Shahs of Sunset

Still from Shahs of Sunset
Bravo

The full run of Shahs of Sunset—all nine seasons—is finally available for binge-watching, as well. The series follows a cast of moneyed Iranian Americans living in Beverly Hills. Its premiere in 2012 drew criticism from the Iranian American community for perpetuating negative stereotypes, but the series continued airing new episodes until Aug. 2021.

13
Tabatha's Salon Takeover

Still from Tabatha's Salon Takeover
Bravo

Though Tabatha Coffey didn't win the hairstyling reality competition show Shear Genius, she was undoubtedly the breakout star. In Tabatha's Salon Takeover, she uses her no-nonsense personality and some (very) tough love to help struggling salon owners revamp and save their businesses.

14
Tabatha Takes Over

Still from Tabatha Takes Over
Bravo

For Seasons 4 and 5, the show was rebranded as Tabatha Takes Over, with Coffey's kingdom expanding to include other businesses, such as bars, spas, and cafes.

15
Thicker Than Water

Still from Thicker Than Water
Bravo

Gospel musician Ben Tankard and his family stepped into the spotlight for Thicker Than Water, which premiered in 2013. The Nashville-set reality show centers both spirituality and spending, as his wife Jewel announces in the show's first trailer, "God wanted us to be rich."

RELATED: 6 Glaringly Obvious Mistakes Spotted in Classic TV Shows.

16
Top Chef: Just Desserts

Top Chef Just Desserts
Bravo

As the title suggests, this Top Chef spinoff, hosted by regular Top Chef judge Gail Simmons, deals with all things sweet and sugary. Pastry chefs competed to impress the judges with their dessert creations over two seasons.

Sage Young
Sage Young is the Deputy Entertainment Editor at Best Life, expanding and honing our coverage in this vertical by managing a team of industry-obsessed writers. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A senior couple sitting at a table looking over documents
    A senior couple sitting at a table looking over documents
    Smarter Living

    Most Important Things to Include in Your Will

    Get your affairs properly in order.

  • Preparing the table for eating
    Preparing the table for eating
    Relationships

    15 Best Family Dinner Conversation Topics

    Avoid any arguments or silence at the table.

  • Kim Zolciak in Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding
    Kim Zolciak in Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding
    Entertainment

    16 Classic Reality Shows Now Streaming

    Peacock just got these "legacy" Bravo series.

  • selective focus of positive girl holding green smoothie and looking at camera
    selective focus of positive girl holding green smoothie and looking at camera
    Wellness

    19 Easy & Delicious Smoothies For Weight Loss

    Look, feel and live better than ever.

  • Smiling young woman excited about the scale
    Smiling young woman excited about the scale
    Wellness

    8 Easy Morning Habits That Reduce Fat

    Hydrate, go lean and be mindful.

  • Closeup of a mature man kissing womans cheek in bed at the home
    Closeup of a mature man kissing womans cheek in bed at the home
    Relationships

    90 Love Quotes for Her

    Let the experts weigh in on what to say.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.