10 Best Olympic Events You Have to See This Week

Team USA is headed to the racetrack after a busy week at the swimming pool, where legend Katie Ledecky made history as the most decorated American woman in Olympic history following the women's silver finish in the 4×200 m relay. Meanwhile, GOAT gymnast Simone Biles became the first American to ever win the women's gymnastics individual all-around event twice.

As we head into week two of the Paris Olympics, Team USA is currently ranked first with 72 medals. Team sports like soccer, basketball, and volleyball are nearing their respective gold medal matches. On the track, all eyes will be on sprinter Noah Lyles, shot-putter Ryan Crouser, hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

This week is heavy with medal-contending competitions, and Team USA is looking to come out on top in multiple events. Keep reading to see the top 10 events you can't miss live—but if you do, recaps and medal highlights can be seen during NBC/Peacock's prime-time coverage.

Men's & Women's Apparatus Finals Round 3

Gymnasts will take to the floor again as Olympians compete in the men's parallel bars and high bars, and women's balance beam and floor exercise. Simone Biles and Suni Lee will represent Team USA on the beam, while Jordan Chiles will join Biles in the floor exercise. Finals will air live throughout the morning.

When to watch: Monday, Aug. 5 at 5:45 a.m. EST.

Women's Track 800 m and 5000 m Finals

Women's track and field finals are underway with runners competing in the 800 m and 5000 m finals. Freshman Nia Akins is looking to take home her first Olympic medal in the 800 m. Afterward, catch heats in the women's 200 m, men's 200 m, 3000 m steeplechase, and more.

When to watch: Monday, Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Equestrian: Jumping Individual Final

One of the most talked about sports in Paris, equestrians will gather at the historic Chateau de Versailles for the Jumping Individual Final.

When to watch: Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:00 a.m. EST.

Women's Soccer Semi-Finals

The United States and Germany will compete for a chance to advance to the gold medal match on Saturday, Aug. 10.

When to watch: Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Artistic Swimming: Team Free Routine

This is the second team event for artistic swimming at 2024 Paris. The Team Acrobatic Routine event will take place the following day at 1:30 p.m. EST.

When to watch: Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Men's Basketball Quarterfinals

All four quarter-final games in men's basketball will take place on Tuesday. This includes Germany and Greece; Serbia and Australia; France and Canada; and Brazil and the U.S.

Check the official FIFA website for standings and times. The winners will advance to the semi-final on Thursday.

When to watch: Tuesday, Aug. 6 at TBD

Men's & Women's Beach Volleyball Semi-Finals

On Aug. 8, both the men's and women's beach volleyball teams will take to the sand to duel it out in the semi-finals. From there, teams will advance to the bronze or gold medal match.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

When to watch: Thursday, Aug. 8 at TBD

Women's Water Polo Semi-Finals

Team USA is looking to defend their gold from Tokyo. Fans can check the official Olympics roster for standings and game times.

When to watch: Thursday, Aug. 8 at 8:35 a.m. EST and 1:35 p.m. EST.

Men's & Women's Hurdle Finals

Tune into the finals of the men's 110 m hurdles and men's 400 m hurdles. Plus, catch live coverage of the men's 200 m finals, and semi-finals of the women's 1500 m and heptathlon 200 m.

When to watch: Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Women's Diving: 3m Springboard Final

Divers will showcase their best twists and flips in hopes of winning a gold medal in the final round of the women's 3 m springboard competition.

When to watch: Friday, Aug. 9:00 a.m. EST.